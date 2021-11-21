Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions prediction, odds and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The struggling Cleveland Browns will host the winless Detroit Lions at home on Sunday.

Before the season, the Browns were touted as one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Entering Week 11, they are 5-5 and face an uphill task to make it to the postseason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will be in the final year of his rookie contract next year, has done very little, partly due to injuries, to justify being offered a massive extension.

The Detroit Lions and their fans want the season to end. They finally managed to snap their losing streak last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers but somehow still failed to win the game as the game ended in a tie. Head coach Dan Campbell is still looking for his first win, but it seems it won't be coming any time soon.

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions match details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue:

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions betting odds

Spreads

Cleveland Browns: -13.0 (EVEN)

Detroit Lions: +13.0 (-120)

Moneyline

Cleveland Browns: -605

Detroit Lions: +420

Totals

Cleveland Browns: U42.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions: O42.5 (-110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions betting picks

The Lions have the third-worst run defense in the NFL, while the Browns have the joint-best rushing attack in the league. Baker Mayfield will hand the ball to his running backs all day long and watch them go to work.

D'Ernest Johnson, who had a great game in a rather nightmare outing for his team in Week 10, will indeed have another big day against the Lions. Expect him to tally over 100 yards and also get into the end zone.

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions key injuries

Cleveland Browns injuries

On Sunday, the Browns will be without cornerbacks A.J. Green (concussion) and Troy Hill (neck). Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) will also sit out the game against the Lions.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) are questionable to play on Sunday.

Detroit Lions injuries

Quarterback Jared Goff won't take the field against the Browns due to an oblique injury. The Lions have listed three players as out for the game against the Browns: linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) and tackle Matt Nelson (ankle).

Tackle Taylor Decker (elbow) and wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee) are questionable to play on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions head-to-head

The Browns and Lions have faced each other 24 times in the NFL. Detroit has beaten Cleveland on 19 occasions.

The Lions have won seven of the last eight meetings between the two sides, including the previous four.

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions prediction

The Browns are struggling, but not as much as the Lions, who won't have their starting quarterback on Sunday. This game should be towards the bottom of everyone's watchlist for Week 11.

Prediction: The Browns win by at least 14 points.

