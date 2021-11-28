Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - Week 12 Sunday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North Sunday Night Football showdown.

The Browns are currently 6-5 but should be doing much better. They were touted as potential Super Bowl contenders but are presently clinging onto their playoff hopes. The team offloaded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and injuries to running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have certainly hurt their offensive production.

But it's quarterback Baker Mayfield's performances that have been a real worry. He's yet to prove that he's a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback and with his contract expiring at the end of the 2022 season, time is running out for the former #1 draft pick.

The Ravens have no such issues at quarterback. Lamar Jackson is carrying the offense on his back and has been consistent irrespective of the personnel around him. He's one of the leading candidates for the NFL MVP award and his performances have helped the Ravens keep pace with the Tennessee Titans atop the AFC standings.

It's a battle between two quarterbacks on opposite ends of the form spectrum, but anything can happen in a divisional battle, especially on Sunday Night Football.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens match details for Sunday Night Football

Date: November 28th, 2021

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Time: 8:20 pm EST

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens betting odds

Spreads

Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (-115)

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cleveland Browns: +155

Baltimore Ravens: -180

Over/Under

Cleveland Browns: O47.0 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens: U47.0 (-110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens betting picks

The Browns' only hope is to get the ground game going. Mayfield's performance as a passer has been subpar. But they will be up against the second-best rushing defense in the NFL. It's tough to envision a scenario where the Browns can upset the Ravens. Expect Baltimore to cover and bet the under.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens betting trends

While the under is the safest play for this game, the total has hit the over in four of the Browns' last five road games and four of the Ravens' last five games in Baltimore.

The Ravens are also 7-3 against the spread in their last ten games against the Browns.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens key injuries

Cleveland Browns

The Browns will be without wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who couldn't clear concussion protocol in time to make the trip to Baltimore. Running back Kareem Hunt and Donovan Peoples-Jones are both listed as questionable, but both are expected to play on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver Myles Boykin and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi will support the team from the sidelines against the Browns as they have both been listed out for the game on Sunday. Wide receiver Marquise Brown's status is listed as questionable, but there is little doubt that he'll play on Sunday. Defensive end Calais Campbell did not practice the entire week due to a concussion and will likely sit the game out.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens head-to-head

The two divisional rivals have played 44 times against each other in the NFL. The Ravens have a sizeable 33-11 lead in all-time head-to-head matches between the two sides.

The Browns have won just two of their last 11 games against the Ravens.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens prediction

The Ravens and Browns are similar in terms of how their offense functions, but Baltimore is performing at a significantly better level and hence they'll get the win on Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Ravens hold the Browns to under 14 points and win comfortably.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar