Browns vs. Steelers injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

Week 8 between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will feel like a must-win game for both teams. The Browns are 4-3, and the Steelers are 3-3. Both teams are behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the division standings.

The game will also have a personal stake on the Steelers' side. The Steelers lost to the Browns in the playoffs last year and are looking for revenge against their rivals. The question is will injuries shape the outcome of this game?

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Cleveland Browns

Player Position Injury Game Status Denzel Ward CB Hamstring Out Richard LeCounte III S Not injury related/discipline Out Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Groin Out Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Questionable Jadeveon Clowney DE Ankle, Groin, Knee Questionable Takk McKinley DE Groin Questionable Malik Jackson DE Ankle Questionable A.J. Green CB Groin Questionable Johnny Stanton FB Calf Questionable

The Browns' lousy injury luck has followed them throughout the entire season. Losing Denzel Ward will be a significant blow as he's their best defender in the secondary. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jadeveon Clowney are questionable and would be critical losses should they not play.

Malik Jackson and Takk McKinley make the total of Browns' defensive linemen in question up to three. The Browns' front-seven has been one of their strengths this season. They'll hope to have all three available to play.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Position Injury Game Status Eric Ebron TE Hamstring Out Melvin Ingram III DE Groin Out

The Steelers won't experience much of a dropoff going from Eric Ebron to Pat Freermuth at tight end. The most noteworthy player on the injury report is Melvin Ingram III, a trade deadline candidate.

Ingram is frustrated by the lack of playing time and is also dealing with a groin injury. His absence puts even more pressure on the duo of Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt to produce.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineups

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Greg Newsome II, Greedy Wiliams, Troy Hill | S - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor

DL - Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LB - T.J. Watt, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

