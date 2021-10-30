Will Melvin Ingram play in Week 8 against the Browns? Latest update on Steelers LB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram at the start of training camp this summer in hopes of adding depth to their defense. Ingram hasn't had the type of production that he apparently had hoped for when signing with the Steelers.

In fact, Ingram has been the talk of the of trade rumors as the deadline quickly approaches. As NFL teams continue to call to inquire about a possible trade for Ingram, he has recently been added to the Steelers injury report ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Is LB Melvin Ingram playing vs. Browns in Week 8?

Last week, it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers were approached by several NFL teams about linebacker Melvin Ingram. Various NFL teams that need help in pass rushing have noticed that Ingram hasn't been utilized and have presented the Steelers with trade offers. The NFL trade deadline is this upcoming Tuesday, so whether the Steelers decide to trade him before then remains unclear.

Days after that report, it was made public that Ingram would like to be traded out of Pittsburgh because of the lack of playing time he is receiving, playing behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala As @RapSheet reported this weekend, OLB Melvin Ingram does indeed want out of Pittsburgh after seeing a reduction in his playing time. I’m told KC made an offer, but the #Steelers ideally don’t want to send him to an AFC team. Could the #Cardinals make a good trade partner? As @RapSheet reported this weekend, OLB Melvin Ingram does indeed want out of Pittsburgh after seeing a reduction in his playing time. I’m told KC made an offer, but the #Steelers ideally don’t want to send him to an AFC team. Could the #Cardinals make a good trade partner?

Another aspect to the story is that Melvin Ingram appeared on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for the first time this season with a groin injury. Ingram hasn't practiced this week due to the groin injury.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor I asked Mike Tomlin if he’s had discussions with Melvin Ingram over frustrations about playing time.



Tomlin said he and Ingram have had “conversations” but wouldn’t elaborate further. Said Ingram didn’t practice today because of his groin injury. I asked Mike Tomlin if he’s had discussions with Melvin Ingram over frustrations about playing time. Tomlin said he and Ingram have had “conversations” but wouldn’t elaborate further. Said Ingram didn’t practice today because of his groin injury. https://t.co/KcxpOnEr56

Melvin Ingram is currently listed as doubtful for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon against the Browns. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he would be naming actives/inactives this week until 90 minutes before the start of the game because he didn't want to give a competitive advantage and keep that information 'in house' for the time being. As of Friday afternoon, it doesn't look as if Ingram will play.

Melvin Ingram has only had one start through the first six games, filling in when T.J. Watt missed a game with a groin injury. Ingram has just one sack and ten tackles. In the Steelers' most recent game in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, Ingram took just 26% of the snaps on the defense, which was his lowest number of snaps since signing with the Steelers.

Whether Ingram will still be on the Steelers roster the following week, makes this a very fluid situation.

