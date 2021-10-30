Browns vs. Steelers prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Cleveland Browns will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, looking to record their third straight win over their divisional rivals.
The Browns have limped their way to a 4-3 record with their high-powered offense failing to live up to its billing thus far, primarily due to a slew of injuries. Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have all missed multiple games due to injuries. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum and sat out the team's narrow win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7 but will play against the Steelers.
The Steelers are in a dicey situation as they try to maximize the final year of Ben Roethlisberger's career, fully aware that they need to rebuild the roster. The result of this experiment is a 3-3 record, with hopes of a playoff appearance diminishing with every passing week.
Browns vs. Steelers match details
When: Sunday, October 31, 1 pm ET
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
Browns vs. Steelers betting odds
Spreads
Browns: -4 (-115)
Steelers: +4 (-105)
Moneyline
Browns: -210
Steelers: +174
Totals
Browns: o43 (-110)
Steelers: u43 (-110)
Browns vs. Steelers betting picks
Nick Chubb will likely return to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a calf injury. With Mayfield expected to start while still nursing a shoulder injury, the Browns will undoubtedly rely heavily on their running game, especially Chubb. Expect the star running back to record at least 100 rushing yards against the Steelers.
Browns vs. Steelers key injuries
Cleveland Browns
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Shoulder): Questionable
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle/Groin/Knee): Questionable
- WR A.J. Green (Groin): Questionable
- DT Malik Jackson (Knee): Questionable
- DE Takkarist McKinley (Groin): Questionable
- S Richard LeCounte (Not Injury Related): Out
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Groin): Out
- CB Denzel Ward (Hamstring): Out
Pittsburgh Steelers
- LB Melvin Ingram III (Groin): Doubtful
- TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring): Out
Browns vs. Steelers head-to-head
The head-to-head series between the Browns and Steelers is much closer than one would anticipate. The two teams have met 138 times and the Steelers hold a 77-61-1 lead over the Browns.
The Browns are currently on a two-game win streak against the Steelers. They haven't beaten their divisional rivals thrice in a row since 1987.
Browns vs. Steelers Prediction
Both teams have issues at quarterback, so the onus will be on the rest of the team to deliver big performances. The Browns have enough playmakers to negate their quarterback's deficiencies, which is why they have the edge heading into the game.
Prediction: The Browns a close game by one score.