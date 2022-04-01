ICYMI: Bruce Arians' and Antonio Brown's ugly spat that led to WR's downfall 

Antonio Brown and Bruce Arians had a good relationship during the receiver's first year in Tampa. The wide receiver played an integral part in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl. He was responsible for catching a touchdown pass during the game.

However, in year two, the wide receiver found himself in trouble. His fake vaccination card incident led many to think he was done in Tampa after Arians stated, when Brown signed for the franchise, that he was essentially on a one-strike policy.

But, as we know, Arians brought Brown back as he thought it was in the best interest of the team. After the NFL suspended the star receiver, Brown was then welcomed back into the fold.

Antonio Brown and the New York Jets incident

Against the New York Jets in Week 17, Arians and his star receiver argued on the sidelines in what is now an infamous incident. The receiver was asked to return to the field, but declined, due to his injured ankle, which prompted Arians to tell the 33-year-old to leave, which he did.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave insight the following day into exactly what happened on that fateful day for the former Buccaneers receiver.

Rapoport said:

"Midway through the game yesterday, Bruce Arians and the offensive staff told Antonio Brown to go into the game. They believed that he was healthy," Rapoport said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Antonio Brown did not believe he was healthy. He had been battling an ankle injury for the last several weeks."

Rapoport continued:

"What he told the staff, from what I understand, is that he was not going into the game because, in his mind, he did not feel he was healthy."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: How and why did #Bucs WR Antonio Brown end up storming off the field shirtless to end his Tampa Bay career? From @GMFB: How and why did #Bucs WR Antonio Brown end up storming off the field shirtless to end his Tampa Bay career? https://t.co/nd6xq0xMLp

"The response then from the offensive coaches and from Bruce Arians was, 'If you are not gonna go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you cannot be here.' At that point, they threw him off the sidelines and then cut him from the team."

The incident made headlines across the media landscape as the star receiver was seen tossing his helmet and pads onto the sideline bench before making his way down the tunnel while the game was still being played.

The Buccaneers would go on to win 28-24 against the Jets, and Arians stated, in his post-game press conference, that the receiver was "no longer a Buc." He was eventually cut from the roster.

The 33-year-old is now a free agent and is hoping to get another opportunity elsewhere in 2022. He has campaigned to play with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and has even said that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could use his talents.

Whether or not another team takes a chance on him, we will never forget the infamous bust-up between him and Arians.

