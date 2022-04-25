"It’s a national narrative that they think they know, but they don’t” - Bruce Arians denies any tension with Tom Brady 

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 41-day retirement was met with adulation from fans and skepticism from some pundits.

Instead of taking the seven-time Super Bowl champion's word on his reasons for returning, many continue to speculate on the timing of his decision and that of former head coach Bruce Arians, who stepped aside to take a position in the front office.

Tampa Bay Times writer Rick Stroud, spoke with Arians about his relationship with Tom Brady. The former head coach had a message for all of those questioning the sincerity of his relationship with the All-Pro quarterback:

“Tom just sent me a picture on Sunday. He got a present for me. It’s a $50,000 watch. He says he’s bringing it to me. Who would do that if we hate each other? As soon as he’s back in town, we’ll play golf.”

Arians also thinks that the negative rumors and speculation will continue, no matter what he says.

“It’s never going to go away, no matter what anyone says. It’s a national narrative that they think they know, but they don’t.”

In 2022 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face their opponents with new head coach (and former Buccaneers defensive coordinator) Todd Bowles on the sidelines.

Will Tom Brady and Todd Bowles get the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl next season?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20. Two games prior to that, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Rams defeated the Buccaneers 30-27 in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter.

Most of the supporting cast for Tampa Bay will return for another run in 2022. Todd Bowles will take over for Bruce Arians, who has moved into the front office as a Senior Football Consultant.

Bowles has been a head coach before, during his time at the New York Jets between 2015 and 2018. He also served as interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2011.

He has already built a positive rapport with the players since becoming the defensive coordinator in 2019.

During the off-season, the Buccaneers have re-signed receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract and starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Tampa Bay have also added free agent receiver Russell Gage to fill the void left by Antonio Brown's sensational departure. With most of their weapons in place (pending word from tight end Rob Gronkowski), they seem ready for Tom Brady to take the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in the hunt for his eighth Lombardi Trophy.

