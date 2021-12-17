Bruce Arians isn't a big fan of this Micah Parsons comparison

Bruce Arians, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should never be confused as someone that is introverted and chooses to keep their opinions to themselves. Arians is boisterous, strong-willed, and most importantly, he is an intelligent football mind.

So when he speaks, football minds listen and pay attention. Arians was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show recently, and he was broached on the subject of Dallas Cowboys star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons being compared by many to the great Lawrence Taylor, the former Hall of Fame linebacker for the New York Giants.

Bruce Arians is not a fan of Micah Parsons being compared to Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor was, and still is, a living legend in the annals of NFL history. In 1981, Taylor was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, as well as NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

That is absolutely unprecedented and was just the start of his illustrious NFL career. Taylor would go on to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards, two Super Bowls, the 1986 NFL MVP award, and other numerous accolades.

So, when Arians was asked about Parsons being compared to Lawrence Taylor, here are his thoughts on the matter:

"He’s started to have a heck of a career. But when you’re talking about the best defensive player in the history of this league, slow down a little bit."

Bruce Arians saw Parsons up close and personal in Week One of this year's season.

The Buccaneers won by a score of 31-29, and Parsons, who was playing in his very first NFL game, had seven tackles and one pass deflection.

Of course, at that time during the season, Parsons had not yet been deployed as a quarterback assassin and was in his linebacker position.

However, the potential was still evident for a player that the Dallas Cowboys selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons currently has 12 sacks for the year and is only two-and-a-half sacks away from tying the rookie sack record set by former Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse during the 1999-2000 NFL season.

Parsons has been playing as an edge rusher in the absence of star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who is now back and ready for action.

Stay tuned to see if Parsons will capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, along with the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

