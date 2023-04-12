Bryce Young vs CJ Stroud: Which 2023 NFL Draft prospect stands out?

Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are expected to compete for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The two quarterbacks have had exceptional college careers respectively and are now set to step up to the big league.

As things stand, most analysts believe that former Alabama Crimson Tide star Young is the favorite to get the nod ahead of Stroud. Young also clinched the Heisman Trophy ahead of Stroud in 2021.

However, there's not much that separates them when it comes to their attributes.

Young and Stroud have impeccable arm strength and accuracy. They are also composed on the ball and always seem to have the time to pick the right passes in pressure situations.

Moreover, the two quarterbacks also have good rushing awareness and tend to carry the ball whenever they have the opportunity to do so.

Stroud, at 6’ 3’’ has a bigger frame in comparison to Young, who stands at 5’ 10’’. The Ohio State Buckeyes star also has bigger hands than Young.

Bryce Young vs CJ Stroud stats in 2022 season

(L-to-R) CJ Stroud and Bryce Young

Bryce Young completed the 2022 season with 3,328 passing yards and 32 touchdowns on 245 passes. He threw only five interceptions as he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the top of the SEC West standings with an 11-2 record.

CJ Stroud, on the other hand, finished with 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdowns on 258 passes. The quarterback threw just six interceptions and helped the Ohio State Buckeyes to second place in the Big 10 standings with an 11-2 record.

It's safe to say that Stroud had a better season in terms of numbers. He pipped Young for passing yards and touchdowns. However, Stroud failed to register any rushing touchdowns during the season while Young scored four touchdowns on the ground.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see which one of these two quarterbacks is the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

