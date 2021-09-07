NFL Season Preview: 3 Reasons why the Buccaneers will win the Super Bowl

The reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into the 2021 NFL season with a target on their back. The Buccaneers are the champs. Therefore everyone else is gunning to take their crown.

That is a new phenomenon to adjust to for the Buccaneers franchise. Although, it's not unknown for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The GOAT understands the pressure that comes with being the defending champion.

Then there's head coach Bruce Arians. His experience is invaluable. During the Bucs' Superbowl party, the veteran coach proclaimed that the team would come back for two in 2021. After bringing back all the experienced players, the Buccaneers are the favorites for a reason. In fact, there are three reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the Superbowl.

Bruce Arians speech: "Run it back"? Bullshit. That was Kansas City's bullshit. We going for two. We bringing everybody back. We're going to keep this band together, and they know how to win.



Why the Buccaneers will win the Superbowl

#1. Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the greatest competitor in the history of team sports. He is also the greatest playoff performer in NFL history. The whole world understands Brady's greatness, but perhaps they don't understand his hunger. After making millions of dollars and winning everything the game offers, Brady's fire is still burning bright.

Pair all that alongside 20 years of experience, knowledge, and big game moments, and Brady is the most significant trump card in the Buccaneers' deck. No opposition team wishes to take on Tom Brady when the game is on the line in January.

A second year under Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich should relieve some of the rustiness prevalent in his game last year. After a late bye week in 2020, Brady finished his season by posting four successive matches with a passer rating north of 100. Something clicked, and an entire preseason should improve Brady's performance for the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady reached agreement with the Buccaneers today on a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension that locks him into Tampa through the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

#2. A dominant defense

Bc defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is an excellent coach. The former Jets head coach has a slew of talents to coach on this uber-talented unit. Youngsters like Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr. will improve after excelling in 2020. The Bucs also kept their veteran core on defense to aid the younger players. The defense ranked seventh in scoring last year. That should improve in 2021.

#3. The best pass-catching corps

The Buccaneers have the most potent, talented pass-catching group in the NFL. Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Mike Evans, and Rob Gronkowski form the best group of catchers that Brady has ever had.

The depth and versatility of this group is incredible. Opposing defenses can't cover every skill player on the field. We saw that in the NFC Championship as slot receiver Scotty Miller flexed outside to the Z to get in the endzone and score a devastating touchdown.

Only the Cowboys can match the Buccaneers in their weapons stocks. The Buccaneers skill position players are the best in the NFL. In their second year playing with Brady, they should improve from 2020. That is a scary thing for the opponents.

