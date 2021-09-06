Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 schedule: The 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

The defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the odds-on favorites to once again rule the NFC.

After dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in front of their home fans at Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers look set for another championship-caliber campaign.

The Bucs have brought back all the starters from last season's NFL-conquering squad and it will be a formidable challenge to knock them off their perch atop the league. Head coach Bruce Arian and star quarterback Tom Brady have had a proper training camp and preseason to improve this year, which spells trouble for the rest of the NFC.

Tampa Bay kicks off its 2021 NFL season at home Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's a look at the Bucs' easiest and toughest games this regular season.

The Buccaneers' toughest matchups this season

"Games could have been a little bit easier last year for us we feel like. And hopefully this year we can show out."



🗣️: @MikeEvans13_ pic.twitter.com/4RJTfiUVHF — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 5, 2021

#1 - Week 3 on the road vs Los Angeles Rams

The Week 3 clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams is one of the premier games in the NFC this year.

Tom Brady will lead his world champion team into SoFi Stadium against one of the teams looking to take the NFC and Super Bowl titles away from them. The Bucs defense will be tested by Matthew Stafford and the Rams' creative play calling while Brady will be chased all day by the Rams' star defender, Aaron Donald.

#2 - Week 4 on the road vs New England Patriots

Tom Brady’s big homecoming at Foxborough takes place in Week 4 in one of the most anticipated regular-season games in recent NFL history.

Both teams will be gunning to win this clash with bragging rights on the line and the legacy of Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick.

Rookie Patriots QB Mac Jones will be under huge pressure to perform against the NFL GOAT Brady in front of rabid New England fans. This could be the most entertaining game of the regular season.

#3 - Week 14 at home vs Buffalo Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' toughest home game comes in Week 14 when the Buffalo Bills come to town.

Bills star QB Josh Allen will have this date marked on his calendar and the game could affect the final NFL playoff seeding. The Buccaneers will be tested across the park and on both sides of the ball against a super competitive Bills team.

The Buccaneers' easiest matchups in 2021

Game week 🙌#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 5, 2021

#1 - Week 2 at home vs Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan and new head coach Arthur Smith visit Tampa Bay in Week 2.

This NFC South clash is the first of the Buccaneers' easier games this year. While the Falcons haven’t gone into full rebuilding mode, it seems like a matter of time before this team is blown up. Tom Brady and his explosive offensive weapons should be able to score at will against a weak Falcons defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Bucs defense should feast on veteran Matt Ryan, who is not as mobile as he used to be.

#2 - Week 7 at home vs Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears arrive at Raymond James Stadium in Week 7 facing an extremely tough test in the Bucs.

Whether it's veteran quarterback Andy Dalton leading the offense or rookie Justin Fields, they will be under attack from a ruthless Buccaneers defense. It's hard to see how the Bears will put up enough points to challenge Tom Brady and the Bucs at home.

#3 - Week 18 at home vs Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold and the young Carolina Panthers squad have a nightmare end to their season against the Bucs in Tampa Bay.

Carolina is not predicted to figure among the NFC playoffs teams. The Panthers look set to be the easy beats of the NFC South this season. The Week 18 matchup may give Bruce Arians the chance to rest some of his star veterans heading into the postseason.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha