Buccaneers vs 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

After an action-packed win against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in Week 5, the San Francisco 49ers are now set to face another top NFC side on the road in Week 6. The Niners will battle it out with the Buccaneers in a late-afternoon game at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Bucs will have another chance to prove themselves against another NFC West juggernaut in their Week 6 matchup after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 38-35 last week.

With the 49ers and Bucs both 4-1 on the season entering this game, they will be vying for the top spot in the NFC after the Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 4-2 following a loss to the New York Giants on Thursday.

Here, we will take a look at both sides' projected starting lineups ahead of the much-anticipated NFC matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Below is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the San Francisco 49ers:

Position Starter QB Baker Mayfield RB Rachaad White WR Emeka Egbuka WR Sterling Shepard WR Tez Johnson TE Cade Otton LT Tristan Wirfs LG Ben Bredeson C Graham Barton RG Luke Haggard RT Charlie Heck

Below is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could likely line defensively against the 49ers on Sunday:

Position Starter LDE Elijah Roberts NT Vita Vea RDE Logan Hall WLB Yaya Diaby LLB SirVocea Dennis RLB Lavonte David SLB Haason Reddick LCB Jamel Dean SS Antoine Winfield Jr. FS Tykee Smith RCB Josh Hayes NB Jacob Parrish

Below is how the Bucs' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:

Starter Position PK Chase McLaughlin P Riley Dixon H Riley Dixon PR Kameron Johnson KR Sean Tucker LS Evan Deckers

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

Running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Bucs:

Position Starter QB Mac Jones RB Christian McCaffrey WR Jauan Jennings WR Kendrick Bourne WR Skyy Moore TE Jake Tonges FB Kyle Juszczyk LT Trent Williams LG Connor Colby C Jake Brendel RG Dominick Puni RT Colton McKivitz

Below is how the Niners are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Bucs:

Position Starter LDE Mykel Williams LDT Kalia Davis RDT Jordan Elliott RDE Bryce Huff WLB Dee Winters MLB Fred Warner SLB Luke Gifford LCB Renardo Green SS Marques Sigle FS Jason Pinnock RCB Deommodore Lenoir NB Upton Stout

Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Buccaneers:

Position Starter PK Eddy Pineiro P Thomas Morstead H Thomas Morstead PR Skyy Moore KR Isaac Guerendo LS Jon Weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Below is a look at the Bucs’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Baker Mayfield Teddy Bridgewater - - RB Bucky Irving (out) Rachaad White Sean Tucker Josh Williams (out) WR Mike Evans (out) Sterling Shepard Kameron Johnson - WR Emeka Egbuka Ryan Miller Jaden Smith (IR) - WR Chris Godwin Jr. (out) Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) - TE Cade Otton Payne Durham Devin Culp Ko Kieft (IR) LT Tristan Wirfs Graham Barton - - LG Ben Bredeson Elijah Klein Mike Jordan Dan Feeney C Graham Barton Ben Bredeson - - RG Luke Haggard Elijah Klein Cody Mauch (IR) - RT Charlie Heck Benjamin Chukwuma Luke Goedeke (IR) -

Below is a look at the Bucs’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Elijah Roberts C.J. Brewer Calijah Kancey (IR) - NT Vita Vea Elijah Simmons - - RDE Logan Hall

Greg Gaines - - WLB Yaya Diaby Chris Braswell David Walker (IR) - LLB SirVocea Dennis John Bullock - - RLB Lavonte David Deion Jones - - SLB Haason Reddick Anthony Nelson Markees Watts - LCB Jamel Dean Benjamin Morrison (out) - - SS Antoine Winfield Jr. Christian Izien Sebastian Castro

JJ Roberts (IR) FS Tykee Smith Kaevon Merriweather Rashad Wisdom (IR) - RCB Zyon McCollum (out) Josh Hayes - - NB Jacob Parrish Kindle Vildor - -

Below is a look at the Bucs’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Chase McLaughlin - - - P Riley Dixon - - - H Riley Dixon - - - PR Kameron Johnson Rachaad White Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan KR Sean Tucker Josh Williams (out) Emeka Egbuka Kameron Johnson LS Evan Deckers - - -

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Brock Purdy (out) Mac Jones

Adrian Martinez Kurtis Rourke (out) RB Christian McCaffrey Brian Robinson Jr. Isaac Guerendo Jordan James WR Jauan Jennings Demarcus Robinson Jordan Watkins (out) Trent Taylor (IR) WR Ricky Pearsall (out) Skyy Moore Brandon Aiyuk (out) - WR Kendrick Bourne Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Jacob Cowing (IR) - TE Jake Tonges Luke Farrell Brayden Willis George Kittle (IR) FB Kyle Juszczyk - - - LT Trent Williams Spencer Burford (IR) - - LG Connor Colby

Ben Bartch (IR) - - C Jake Brendel Matt Hennessy - - RG Dominick Puni Drew Moss - - RT Colton McKivitz Austen Pleasants Isaac Alarcon (suspended) -

Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd

3rd 4th LDE Mykel Williams Yetur Gross-Matos Tarron Jackson (IR) - LDT Kalia Davis Alfred Collins Kevin Givens (IR) - RDT Jordan Elliott CJ West (out) Jordan Jefferson - RDE Bryce Huff Sam Okuayinonu Robert Beal Jr. Nick Bosa (IR) WLB Dee Winters Nick Martin - - MLB Fred Warner Tatum Bethune - - SLB Luke Gifford Curtis Robinson - - LCB Renardo Green Tre Tomlinson (IR) - - SS Marques Sigle Ji'Ayir Brown - - FS Jason Pinnock Siran Neal Malik Mustapha (out) - RCB Deommodore Lenoir Darrell Luter Jr. Jakob Robinson (IR) - NB Upton Stout Chase Lucas - -

Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Eddy Pineiro - - P Thomas Morstead - - H Thomas Morstead - - PR Skyy Moore Jordan Watkins (out) Jacob Cowing (IR) KR Isaac Guerendo Skyy Moore - LS Jon Weeks - -

How to watch the Bucs vs. 49ers Week 6 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. This game is the 49ers' second consecutive road game, and they will be looking to record a win, like they did in the Week 5 game at SoFi Stadium.

This game represents the 29th time the 49ers and the Bucs will face off in the NFL. San Francisco has won 21 of the first, while Tampa Bay has only recorded seven wins in this series.

CBS will broadcast the all-NFC game, with play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, in-game analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson providing commentary.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (color analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

