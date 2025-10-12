Buccaneers vs 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season
After an action-packed win against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in Week 5, the San Francisco 49ers are now set to face another top NFC side on the road in Week 6. The Niners will battle it out with the Buccaneers in a late-afternoon game at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Ad
The Bucs will have another chance to prove themselves against another NFC West juggernaut in their Week 6 matchup after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 38-35 last week.
With the 49ers and Bucs both 4-1 on the season entering this game, they will be vying for the top spot in the NFC after the Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 4-2 following a loss to the New York Giants on Thursday.
Below is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could likely line defensively against the 49ers on Sunday:
Position
Starter
LDE
Elijah Roberts
NT
Vita Vea
RDE
Logan Hall
WLB
Yaya Diaby
LLB
SirVocea Dennis
RLB
Lavonte David
SLB
Haason Reddick
LCB
Jamel Dean
SS
Antoine Winfield Jr.
FS
Tykee Smith
RCB
Josh Hayes
NB
Jacob Parrish
Ad
Below is how the Bucs' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:
Starter
Position
PK
Chase McLaughlin
P
Riley Dixon
H
Riley Dixon
PR
Kameron Johnson
KR
Sean Tucker
LS
Evan Deckers
Ad
San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup
Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Bucs:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Mac Jones
RB
Christian McCaffrey
WR
Jauan Jennings
WR
Kendrick Bourne
WR
Skyy Moore
TE
Jake Tonges
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
LT
Trent Williams
LG
Connor Colby
C
Jake Brendel
RG
Dominick Puni
RT
Colton McKivitz
Ad
Below is how the Niners are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Bucs:
Position
Starter
LDE
Mykel Williams
LDT
Kalia Davis
RDT
Jordan Elliott
RDE
Bryce Huff
WLB
Dee Winters
MLB
Fred Warner
SLB
Luke Gifford
LCB
Renardo Green
SS
Marques Sigle
FS
Jason Pinnock
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
NB
Upton Stout
Ad
Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Buccaneers:
Position
Starter
PK
Eddy Pineiro
P
Thomas Morstead
H
Thomas Morstead
PR
Skyy Moore
KR
Isaac Guerendo
LS
Jon Weeks
Ad
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart
Below is a look at the Bucs’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Baker Mayfield
Teddy Bridgewater
-
-
RB
Bucky Irving (out)
Rachaad White
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams (out)
WR
Mike Evans (out)
Sterling Shepard
Kameron Johnson
-
WR
Emeka Egbuka
Ryan Miller
Jaden Smith (IR)
-
WR
Chris Godwin Jr. (out)
Tez Johnson
Jalen McMillan (IR)
-
TE
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft (IR)
LT
Tristan Wirfs
Graham Barton
-
-
LG
Ben Bredeson
Elijah Klein
Mike Jordan
Dan Feeney
C
Graham Barton
Ben Bredeson
-
-
RG
Luke Haggard
Elijah Klein
Cody Mauch (IR)
-
RT
Charlie Heck
Benjamin Chukwuma
Luke Goedeke (IR)
-
Ad
Below is a look at the Bucs’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Elijah Roberts
C.J. Brewer
Calijah Kancey (IR)
-
NT
Vita Vea
Elijah Simmons
-
-
RDE
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
-
-
WLB
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
David Walker (IR)
-
LLB
SirVocea Dennis
John Bullock
-
-
RLB
Lavonte David
Deion Jones
-
-
SLB
Haason Reddick
Anthony Nelson
Markees Watts
-
LCB
Jamel Dean
Benjamin Morrison (out)
-
-
SS
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Christian Izien
Sebastian Castro
JJ Roberts (IR)
FS
Tykee Smith
Kaevon Merriweather
Rashad Wisdom (IR)
-
RCB
Zyon McCollum (out)
Josh Hayes
-
-
NB
Jacob Parrish
Kindle Vildor
-
-
Ad
Below is a look at the Bucs’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Chase McLaughlin
-
-
-
P
Riley Dixon
-
-
-
H
Riley Dixon
-
-
-
PR
Kameron Johnson
Rachaad White
Tez Johnson
Jalen McMillan
KR
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams (out)
Emeka Egbuka
Kameron Johnson
LS
Evan Deckers
-
-
-
Ad
San Francisco 49ers depth chart
Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Brock Purdy (out)
Mac Jones
Adrian Martinez
Kurtis Rourke (out)
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Brian Robinson Jr.
Isaac Guerendo
Jordan James
WR
Jauan Jennings
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Watkins (out)
Trent Taylor (IR)
WR
Ricky Pearsall (out)
Skyy Moore
Brandon Aiyuk (out)
-
WR
Kendrick Bourne
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Jacob Cowing (IR)
-
TE
Jake Tonges
Luke Farrell
Brayden Willis
George Kittle (IR)
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
-
-
-
LT
Trent Williams
Spencer Burford (IR)
-
-
LG
Connor Colby
Ben Bartch (IR)
-
-
C
Jake Brendel
Matt Hennessy
-
-
RG
Dominick Puni
Drew Moss
-
-
RT
Colton McKivitz
Austen Pleasants
Isaac Alarcon (suspended)
-
Ad
Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Mykel Williams
Yetur Gross-Matos
Tarron Jackson (IR)
-
LDT
Kalia Davis
Alfred Collins
Kevin Givens (IR)
-
RDT
Jordan Elliott
CJ West (out)
Jordan Jefferson
-
RDE
Bryce Huff
Sam Okuayinonu
Robert Beal Jr.
Nick Bosa (IR)
WLB
Dee Winters
Nick Martin
-
-
MLB
Fred Warner
Tatum Bethune
-
-
SLB
Luke Gifford
Curtis Robinson
-
-
LCB
Renardo Green
Tre Tomlinson (IR)
-
-
SS
Marques Sigle
Ji'Ayir Brown
-
-
FS
Jason Pinnock
Siran Neal
Malik Mustapha (out)
-
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
Darrell Luter Jr.
Jakob Robinson (IR)
-
NB
Upton Stout
Chase Lucas
-
-
Ad
Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Eddy Pineiro
-
-
P
Thomas Morstead
-
-
H
Thomas Morstead
-
-
PR
Skyy Moore
Jordan Watkins (out)
Jacob Cowing (IR)
KR
Isaac Guerendo
Skyy Moore
-
LS
Jon Weeks
-
-
Ad
How to watch the Bucs vs. 49ers Week 6 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. This game is the 49ers' second consecutive road game, and they will be looking to record a win, like they did in the Week 5 game at SoFi Stadium.
Ad
This game represents the 29th time the 49ers and the Bucs will face off in the NFL. San Francisco has won 21 of the first, while Tampa Bay has only recorded seven wins in this series.
CBS will broadcast the all-NFC game, with play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, in-game analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson providing commentary.
Game details:
Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida
Ad
TV: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (color analyst)
Live Streaming: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Habib Timileyin
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.