Buccaneers vs 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Oct 12, 2025 10:30 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
After an action-packed win against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in Week 5, the San Francisco 49ers are now set to face another top NFC side on the road in Week 6. The Niners will battle it out with the Buccaneers in a late-afternoon game at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Bucs will have another chance to prove themselves against another NFC West juggernaut in their Week 6 matchup after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 38-35 last week.

With the 49ers and Bucs both 4-1 on the season entering this game, they will be vying for the top spot in the NFC after the Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 4-2 following a loss to the New York Giants on Thursday.

Here, we will take a look at both sides' projected starting lineups ahead of the much-anticipated NFC matchup.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Below is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the San Francisco 49ers:

PositionStarter
QBBaker Mayfield
RBRachaad White
WREmeka Egbuka
WRSterling Shepard
WRTez Johnson
TECade Otton
LTTristan Wirfs
LGBen Bredeson
CGraham Barton
RGLuke Haggard
RTCharlie Heck
Below is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could likely line defensively against the 49ers on Sunday:

PositionStarter
LDEElijah Roberts
NTVita Vea
RDELogan Hall
WLBYaya Diaby
LLBSirVocea Dennis
RLBLavonte David
SLBHaason Reddick
LCBJamel Dean
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.
FSTykee Smith
RCBJosh Hayes
NBJacob Parrish
Below is how the Bucs' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:

StarterPosition
PKChase McLaughlin
PRiley Dixon
HRiley Dixon
PRKameron Johnson
KRSean Tucker
LSEvan Deckers
San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

Running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Bucs:

PositionStarter
QBMac Jones
RBChristian McCaffrey
WRJauan Jennings
WRKendrick Bourne
WRSkyy Moore
TEJake Tonges
FBKyle Juszczyk
LTTrent Williams
LGConnor Colby
CJake Brendel
RGDominick Puni
RTColton McKivitz
Below is how the Niners are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Bucs:

PositionStarter
LDEMykel Williams
LDTKalia Davis
RDTJordan Elliott
RDEBryce Huff
WLBDee Winters
MLBFred Warner
SLBLuke Gifford
LCBRenardo Green
SSMarques Sigle
FSJason Pinnock
RCBDeommodore Lenoir
NBUpton Stout
Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
PKEddy Pineiro
PThomas Morstead
HThomas Morstead
PRSkyy Moore
KRIsaac Guerendo
LSJon Weeks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Below is a look at the Bucs’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBaker MayfieldTeddy Bridgewater--
RBBucky Irving (out)Rachaad WhiteSean TuckerJosh Williams (out)
WRMike Evans (out)Sterling ShepardKameron Johnson-
WREmeka EgbukaRyan MillerJaden Smith (IR)-
WRChris Godwin Jr. (out)Tez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)-
TECade OttonPayne DurhamDevin CulpKo Kieft (IR)
LTTristan WirfsGraham Barton--
LGBen BredesonElijah KleinMike JordanDan Feeney
CGraham BartonBen Bredeson--
RGLuke HaggardElijah KleinCody Mauch (IR)-
RTCharlie HeckBenjamin ChukwumaLuke Goedeke (IR)-
Below is a look at the Bucs’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEElijah RobertsC.J. BrewerCalijah Kancey (IR)-
NTVita VeaElijah Simmons--
RDELogan Hall
Greg Gaines--
WLBYaya DiabyChris BraswellDavid Walker (IR)-
LLBSirVocea DennisJohn Bullock --
RLBLavonte DavidDeion Jones--
SLBHaason ReddickAnthony NelsonMarkees Watts-
LCBJamel DeanBenjamin Morrison (out)--
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.Christian Izien Sebastian Castro
JJ Roberts (IR)
FSTykee SmithKaevon Merriweather Rashad Wisdom (IR)-
RCBZyon McCollum (out)Josh Hayes--
NBJacob ParrishKindle Vildor--
Below is a look at the Bucs’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKChase McLaughlin---
PRiley Dixon---
HRiley Dixon---
PRKameron JohnsonRachaad WhiteTez JohnsonJalen McMillan
KRSean TuckerJosh Williams (out)Emeka EgbukaKameron Johnson
LSEvan Deckers- --
San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBrock Purdy (out)Mac Jones
Adrian MartinezKurtis Rourke (out)
RBChristian McCaffreyBrian Robinson Jr.Isaac GuerendoJordan James
WRJauan JenningsDemarcus RobinsonJordan Watkins (out)Trent Taylor (IR)
WRRicky Pearsall (out)Skyy MooreBrandon Aiyuk (out)-
WRKendrick BourneMarquez Valdes-Scantling
Jacob Cowing (IR)-
TEJake TongesLuke FarrellBrayden WillisGeorge Kittle (IR)
FBKyle Juszczyk---
LTTrent WilliamsSpencer Burford (IR)--
LGConnor Colby
Ben Bartch (IR)--
CJake BrendelMatt Hennessy--
RGDominick PuniDrew Moss--
RTColton McKivitzAusten PleasantsIsaac Alarcon (suspended)-
Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd
3rd4th
LDEMykel WilliamsYetur Gross-MatosTarron Jackson (IR)-
LDTKalia DavisAlfred CollinsKevin Givens (IR)-
RDTJordan ElliottCJ West (out)Jordan Jefferson-
RDEBryce HuffSam OkuayinonuRobert Beal Jr.Nick Bosa (IR)
WLBDee WintersNick Martin--
MLBFred WarnerTatum Bethune--
SLBLuke GiffordCurtis Robinson--
LCBRenardo GreenTre Tomlinson (IR)--
SSMarques SigleJi'Ayir Brown--
FSJason PinnockSiran NealMalik Mustapha (out)-
RCBDeommodore LenoirDarrell Luter Jr.Jakob Robinson (IR)-
NBUpton StoutChase Lucas--
Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKEddy Pineiro--
PThomas Morstead--
HThomas Morstead--
PRSkyy MooreJordan Watkins (out)Jacob Cowing (IR)
KRIsaac GuerendoSkyy Moore-
LSJon Weeks- -
How to watch the Bucs vs. 49ers Week 6 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. This game is the 49ers' second consecutive road game, and they will be looking to record a win, like they did in the Week 5 game at SoFi Stadium.

This game represents the 29th time the 49ers and the Bucs will face off in the NFL. San Francisco has won 21 of the first, while Tampa Bay has only recorded seven wins in this series.

CBS will broadcast the all-NFC game, with play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, in-game analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson providing commentary.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (color analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

