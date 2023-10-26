The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) are in Buffalo to play the Bills (4-3) on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8:15 p.m. ET to kick off Week 8 of the NFL season.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 16-13 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons and is on a two-game losing streak. Buffalo, meanwhile, had an upset 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills: Game Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (4-3)

Date & Time: Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Buccaneers vs Bills: Betting Odds

Spread

Buccaneers +9 (-108)

Bills -9 (-112)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +340

Bills -440

Total

Over 43.5 (-110)

Under 43.5 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Bills: Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled on offense to move the ball and get into the endzone.

However, the Bucs are still able to get into field goal range. Take Chase McLaughlin over 1.5 field goals at +145, which is plus-money.

McLaughlin has made over 1.5 field goals in the last three games. Buffalo, meanwhile, has given up more than 1.5 field goals in the last two games.

Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, is the focal point of Buffalo's offense, and Josh Allen will continue to target him a ton, so take Diggs' over receiving yards at 85.5 at -115. Diggs has gone over this number in four of his last five games.

Buccaneers vs Bills: Key Injuries

Buccaneers

S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle), out

G Matt Feiler (knee), out

WR Chris Godwin (neck), questionable

QB Baker Mayfield (knee), questionable

DT Vita Vea (groin), questionable

Bills

TE Dawson Knox (wrist), out

LB Baylon Spector (hamstring), out

TE Quintin Morris (ankle), out

DT Ed Oliver (toe), questionable

Buccaneers vs Bills head-to-head

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the series record 8-4 over the Buffalo Bills all-time. The last time these teams played was in 2021 when the Bucs won 33-27 in overtime.

Buccaneers vs Bills: Prediction

Buffalo's offense has struggled in the first half for three straight weeks, and it's now a concern.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin on offense who are questionable, as they enter the game with an injury.

Prediction: Bills 27-13 Buccaneers

