NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  •  Buccaneers vs Bills Week 8 Thursday Night Football Prediction, Odds, and Picks - Oct. 26 | 2023 NFL Season

 Buccaneers vs Bills Week 8 Thursday Night Football Prediction, Odds, and Picks - Oct. 26 | 2023 NFL Season

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 26, 2023 14:14 GMT
Bills Patriots Football
Buccaneers vs Bills Week 8 Thursday Night Football Prediction, Odds, and Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) are in Buffalo to play the Bills (4-3) on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8:15 p.m. ET to kick off Week 8 of the NFL season.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 16-13 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons and is on a two-game losing streak. Buffalo, meanwhile, had an upset 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills: Game Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (4-3)

Date & Time: Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Buccaneers vs Bills: Betting Odds

Spread

Buccaneers +9 (-108)

Bills -9 (-112)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +340

Bills -440

Total

Over 43.5 (-110)

Under 43.5 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Bills: Picks

Buccaneers vs Bills Picks
Buccaneers vs Bills Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled on offense to move the ball and get into the endzone.

However, the Bucs are still able to get into field goal range. Take Chase McLaughlin over 1.5 field goals at +145, which is plus-money.

McLaughlin has made over 1.5 field goals in the last three games. Buffalo, meanwhile, has given up more than 1.5 field goals in the last two games.

Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, is the focal point of Buffalo's offense, and Josh Allen will continue to target him a ton, so take Diggs' over receiving yards at 85.5 at -115. Diggs has gone over this number in four of his last five games.

Buccaneers vs Bills: Key Injuries

Buccaneers

  • S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle), out
  • G Matt Feiler (knee), out
  • WR Chris Godwin (neck), questionable
  • QB Baker Mayfield (knee), questionable
  • DT Vita Vea (groin), questionable

Bills

  • TE Dawson Knox (wrist), out
  • LB Baylon Spector (hamstring), out
  • TE Quintin Morris (ankle), out
  • DT Ed Oliver (toe), questionable

Buccaneers vs Bills head-to-head

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the series record 8-4 over the Buffalo Bills all-time. The last time these teams played was in 2021 when the Bucs won 33-27 in overtime.

Buccaneers vs Bills: Prediction

Buffalo's offense has struggled in the first half for three straight weeks, and it's now a concern.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin on offense who are questionable, as they enter the game with an injury.

Prediction: Bills 27-13 Buccaneers

Poll : Who do you think wins?

Tampa Bay

Buffalo

4 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...