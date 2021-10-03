Buccaneers vs. Patriots: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL season 2021-22

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots are set for an epic battle in what promises to be one of the most-watched games of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady returns to Foxborough to take on former head coach Bill Belichick in what has been billed as a grudge match between the two.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers Bucs. Patriots.



Everything you need to know 👇 Bucs. Patriots.



Everything you need to know 👇

The Bucs are 2-1 and coming off of a loss to the upstart Los Angeles Rams, while the Patriots are reeling from a 1-2 start and looking to defeat their former leader.

Here is the injury report and starting lineup for the Sunday Night Football primetime matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Patriots injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have one player designated inactive for the game vs. the New England Patriots. Cornerback Jamel Dean has been ruled out with a knee injury.

It's been a rough few weeks on the injury front for the Buccaneers as they saw starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting go on injured reserve. They signed free agent cornerback Richard Sherman just a few days ago to negate the loss of their star defensive back.

The Bucs have four players that did not participate in practice (DNP): Running back Giovanni Bernard (knee), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) and defensive lineman Steve McClendon (non-injury related).

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots currently have no players designated to miss the game Sunday night, despite having several players seeing limited participation in practice.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Mike Reiss @MikeReiss 🚑 Patriots injury report 🚑



LIMITED: DT Henry Anderson (ankle), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), OT Trent Brown (calf), K Nick Folk (left knee), LB Josh Uche (back), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), OT Isaiah Wynn (knee) 🚑 Patriots injury report 🚑



LIMITED: DT Henry Anderson (ankle), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), OT Trent Brown (calf), K Nick Folk (left knee), LB Josh Uche (back), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), OT Isaiah Wynn (knee) One addition to the Patriots' injury report Thursday: Safety Kyle Dugger was limited due to his hamstring. No other changes from Wednesday. twitter.com/MikeReiss/stat… One addition to the Patriots' injury report Thursday: Safety Kyle Dugger was limited due to his hamstring. No other changes from Wednesday. twitter.com/MikeReiss/stat…

But last week saw running back James White go down with a hip injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

With White out, the Patriots will have to depend on the backfield of Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden to help fill the void.

Buccaneers vs. Patriots starting lineup

Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | HB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Devon White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul | CB - Carlton Davis, Ross Cockrell | S - Antoine Winfield, Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

Patriots

Also Read

QB - Mac Jones | HB - Damien Harris | FB - Jakob Johnson | WR - Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown

DL - Deatrich Wise, Henry Anderson, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux | LB - Kyle Van Noy, Dont'a Hightower, Matt Judon | CB - Jalen Mills, J.C. Jackson | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk | P - Jake Bailey

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will have the last laugh on SNF? Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 0 votes so far