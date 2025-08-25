Bucky Irving Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should football managers draft Buccaneers RB this year?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving exploded onto the scene midway through the 2024 NFL season. After starting his rookie campaign behind Rachaad White on the depth chart, Irving became the clear starting RB as the season progressed and is now being viewed as one of the top rushers in the sport.
Irving averaged 8.3 PPR (points per reception) points per game through the first five weeks of the season last year, showing off his elite rushing and receiving skills in the process. As a result, when Irving started taking control of the Tampa Bay backfield, he became the league winner in fantasy football in 2024.
From Week 5 onwards, Irving averaged a ridiculously impressive 16.9 points per game, making him a top RB1 and must start every week in fantasy football. As a result, Irving is being projected as one of the top running backs in fantasy football this summer.
Fantasy Pros is projecting Irving as the RB9 and the No. 27 overall player available, something that likely means that he will be selected near the end of the third round of your draft this year.
Bucky Irving 2025 fantasy football outlook after amazing rookie season
Irving is the complete running back. He is lightning quick, dynamic with the football, has great vision, and can make defenders miss with ease. Furthermore, Irving is a top pass catching RB with strong hands, a high football IQ, and good route running skills.
As a result, Irving can play in any situation of the game, something that makes him a strong weekly fantasy football option. Irving is the clear RB1 in Tampa Bay and has had another year to get comfortable with the Buccaneers and NFL style of game. Irving could be poised for a monster season this year and outscore his 1,514 total yard, eight total touchdown 2024 campaign.
The combination of elite talent and a great situation in Tampa Bay makes Irving a strong RB1 this year, with the overall RB1 position being a legitimate possibility in 2025.
