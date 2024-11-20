Bucky Irving or Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs

Bucky Irving and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are both having a solid 2024 fantasy football season. The two rookies have emerged into prominent roles in their NFL offenses after starting the year with minimal fantasy value. They will face off in Week 12 when the New York Giants take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Is Bucky Irving a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year to add depth to their running backs behind Rachaad White. The rookie has quickly become an important part of their offensive game plan, totaling at least 10 touches in each of his past eight games. He has also ranked among the top 25 weekly running backs in six of those games with four touchdowns.

The breakout rookie is coming off a career-best RB6 finish in fantasy football last week, so he has momentum entering the game against the New York Giants. He also gets a favorable matchup as they are allow the fourth-most rushing yards per game.

Is Tyrone Tracy Jr. a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. was drafted by the New York Giants to replace Saquon Barkley. He opened the 2024 fantasy football season as a depth option behind Devin Singletary but has earned the featured backfield role through his impressive performances. In five games in which he has received at least 10 touches, he has finished as the weekly RB16 or better in four of them.

One of those performances came in his most recent game last week, when he totaled 19 touches for 104 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. He will look to build off of that in a Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense.

Bucky Irving or Tyrone Tracy Jr.: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the recommended running back in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Bucky Irving. While both come into this week with plenty of momentum and relatively favorable matchups, Tracy's more reliable role as a featured back makes him the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Tracy will score more than two additional fantasy points than Irving this week. He has superior projections across the board, including in scrimmage yards, receptions, and touchdown probability, making him the clear choice.

