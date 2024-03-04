Bucky Irving vs Saquon Barkley 40 time: Which RB comes out on top?

Bucky Irving will have plenty of suitors in the 2024 NFL draft. The running back also boosted his draft stock at the Scouting Combine, flaunting his incredible athleticism.

Irving completed his 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday. It was the 14th fastest time at the event among wideouts this year.

However, Irving's effort was slower than that of Saquon Barkley. The former Penn State running back completed his 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds at the Combine in 2018.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a look at Barkley's results from the other drills at the Combine:

20 Yard Split: 2.57 seconds

10 Yard Split:1.54 seconds

Bench Press: 29 reps (225 lb)

Vertical Leap: 41.0 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.24 seconds

Barkley was selected second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL draft. The running back made an instant impression on the team, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Barkley has earned two Pro Bowl honors. He also holds the record for the most receptions by a rookie running back in a single season (91).

In six seasons with the Giants, Barkley has racked up 5,211 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 2,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 288 catches across 74 games.

Bucky Irving draft projection: How early could the former Oregon Ducks RB go in the 2024 NFL draft?

Former Oregon Ducks RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving is widely regarded as the best running back in the 2024 NFL draft. He is expected to go early in the first round, potentially as a top-5 pick.

Irving began his collegiate career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2021. He then transferred to Oregon in 2022 and played two seasons with the Ducks.

Irving was named the Offensive MVP in the 2022 Holiday Bowl when Oregon beat North Carolina. He also earned Second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 and helped the Ducks win the 2024 Fiesta Bowl over the Liberty Flames.