Buffalo Bills Win Total Prediction, 2022

The Buffalo Bills have suffered two consecutive playoff runs ended by the Kansas City Chiefs. They begin their new season with high hopes, a couple of new faces and veteran leadership. Bills fans have realistic hopes of getting to this campaign's Super Bowl.

With the 2022 season fast-approaching, NFL fans are understandably excited. Fans and pundits will look at the schedules and try and predict how many games each franchise will win.

Here, we'll analyze and formulate an accurate prediction of the Bills’ 2022 Win Totals. NFL Win Totals have been out for a while now and while these lines might seem to be beaten to death, we know the public is often wrong.

We’ll arrive at our conclusions by examining their past three seasons, new arrivals and departing players, as well as the strength of their schedule. Then we’ll weigh each factor and make our final determination as to what will most likely happen with the Bills this season.

Buffalo Bills 11.5 wins OVER -130 UNDER +110

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo have won 34 games over their last three campaigns. They are the early favorites to win it all in the 2022 season. The Bills added new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to an offense that finished third in points last season. They are loaded on that side of the ball and led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills offense returns for the majority of the unit, finishing fifth in total offensive yards. Allen slung it for an eighth-best 4,407 yards and a seventh-best 37 passing touchdowns. The offensive line is shaky, but Allen is mobile and finished the 2021 season second for the Bills in rushing.

Buffalo led the NFL in total defensive yards allowed per game (278.2) and a dominant defensive line registered 42 sacks. Incomparable edge-rusher Von Miller was signed in the offseason and will provide the Bills with Super Bowl winning experience.

The Bills have a rather difficult schedule with road games against the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, but they are likely to blow through just about everyone else in 2022.

The Bills are probably the best team in the league, but a dozen wins might be hard to reach in what is shaping up to be a strong and competitive AFC East. Take UNDER 11.5 wins.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Buffalo Win 12 Games in 2022? Yes No 3 votes so far