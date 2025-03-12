Buffalo Bills 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Josh Allen, Josh Palmer and more

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off another season that started brightly but ultimately ended in disappointment. The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game but lost to archrivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hence, Buffalo's front office will look to retool via free agency and make another push for the Super Bowl. With that in mind, let's examine the Bills' 2025 free agency moves.

Buffalo Bills free agency tracker 2025

1. WR Josh Palmer (3 years, $36 million)

The Bills have signed former Los Angeles wideout Josh Palmer to a three-year, $36 million deal. Palmer will move from catching passes from Justin Herbert to snagging them from reigning MVP Josh Allen.

Palmer amassed a stat line of 39 receptions, 584 yards and one touchdown in 2024. He'll look to contribute to the Bills receiving game for the foreseeable future.

2. DT Michael Hoecht (3 years, $24 million)

The Bills have added former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Hoecht to their roster. He joins on a three-year, $24 million deal.

This is the first time the veteran defensive tackle will play away from Los Angeles after spending the first five years of his professional career with the Rams.

3. RB Darrynton Evans (undisclosed)

According to his reps at Priority Sports, Darrynton Evans has joined the Bills for the upcoming season. He most recently played for the Chicago Bears in the 2024 regular season.

4. EDGE Joey Bosa (1 year, $12.6 million)

Former Los Angeles Chargers star edge rusher Joey Bosa has chosen to continue his career with the Buffalo Bills. The perennial Pro Bowler rejected numerous offers from contenders in order to sign a one-year prove-it deal with the Bills.

Buffalo Bills 2025 free agency re-signings

1. QB Josh Allen (6 years, $330 million)

The Buffalo Bills have rewarded star quarterback Josh Allen with a bumper six-year, $330 million extension. The deal includes $250 million guaranteed which is the highest in NFL history.

Allen will remain with the Bills through the 2030 season. He'll be tasked with bringing Super Bowl glory to Buffalo.

2. EDGE Greg Rousseau (4 years, $80 million)

The Bills are retaining star edge rusher Greg Rousseau, and it's costing them $20 million per year for the next four years.

Rousseau has been with the Bills since the team drafted him in 2021. He's fresh off eight sacks and 53 total tackles in the 2024 season.

3. WR Khalil Shakir (4 years, $60.2 million)

The Bills are bringing back one of Josh Allen's favorite targets. Khalil Shakir has signed a four-year, $60.2 million deal to remain in Buffalo.

Shakir was the team's leading receiver in 2024, and he'll now continue his career with the MVP.

4. LB Terrel Bernard (4 years, $50 million)

Linebacker Terrel Bernard is running it back with the Bills. The veteran LB has re-signed on a four-year, $50 million contract.

5. LS Reid Ferguson: (4 years)

6. RB Ty Johnson: (2 years, $5 million)

