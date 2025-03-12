Buffalo Bills 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after signing Joey Bosa in free agency

Another year, another heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills and their fanbase. The team retooled their roster this offseason to prepare for another crack at dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Signing pass rusher Joey Bosa to a one-year contract as a replacement for Von Miller was their biggest move so far.

They also signed wide receiver Josh Palmer from the Los Angeles Chargers, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht from the Los Angeles Rams and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They can now turn their attention to the 2025 NFL to fill out the rest of the roster. The Bills have the No. 30 pick in round one, and a second pick in round two due to the Stefon Diggs trade a year ago. They do not have a pick in round three due to the Amari Cooper trade. Here is what they could potentially do with their top three picks.

Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 30: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Longhorns

Based on how the draft board played out in this mock draft, it will most likely come down to Isaiah Bond or Matthew Golden, both of whom are Texas wide receivers.

Golden posted the fastest 40-yard sprint at the NFL scouting combine among wide receivers, but Bond looks faster on game tape. Bond has comparisons to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and that may be what quarterback Josh Allen needs to stretch the field vertically.

#2 - Round 2, pick 56: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State Sun Devils

The Bills will be wise to take a running back with one of the two second-round picks as there is great value to be had here. They also do not have a lot of holes in their roster so they can hunt for upside.

A complementary back that can work with James Cook could help elevate the entire offense. Jordan James, Damien Martinez and TreVeyon Henderson are all available, but Cam Skattebo is the choice here.

Skattebo has the potential to be one of the best change-of-pace running backs in the league. He is undersized but runs with power and ferocity.

#3 - Round 2, pick 62: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

The secondary is probably the only area left in the Bills' stacked roster that needs quality starters. Cornerback and safeties were both considered here, but Maxwell Hairston provides too much value.

He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. If the Bills get into a shootout-type of game against the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals, Hairston can help provide coverage against deep threats.

There is a drop-off in quality in the corner position after Hairston, so this represents good value for the Bills.

