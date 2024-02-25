Buffalo Bills 7-round Mock Draft: Josh Allen finds Gabe Davis' replacement with star WR

Gabe Davis watched from the sidelines as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills crashed out against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs. The wide receiver was injured for the game as part of an extensive injury list as a knee problem kept him out of the game. It marked the end to yet another disappointing campaign where they got near to ending their Super Bowl drought but fell agonizingly close.

And for a team that was built to win now, that inevitably means they are struggling with salary cap concerns and have to let go of some players. Gabe Davis looks to be one such casualty. If that is the case, the Bills need to look to the draft to address their problems.

The main areas Buffalo has to address is their wide receiver depth, pass rushing abilities and bring depth to their secondary. Based on Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator, that is what they have exactly done.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 Mock NFL Draft for Buffalo Bills based on Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Buffalo Bills 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

Bills #28 overall - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

To replace Gabe Davis and get another player to complement Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills are selecting Adonai Mitchell in the first round of the NFL Draft. As our player profile of him on the Mock Draft Simulator says, he is:

"An elite route-runner with a 6'4", 190-pound frame, Mitchell is extraordinarily hard to defend without a second defender nearby."

He could give Josh Allen an immediate weapon to target from the first day.

Buffalo Bills 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

Bills #60 overall - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

The Buffalo Bills wait until the second round to address their defensive needs. They know that they were wounded, fatally so, when so many defenders went out injured against the Kansas City Chiefs. They address the secondary here by drafting Javon Bullard out of Georgia.

Buffalo Bills 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

Given their salary cap issues and the need to accommodate someone like Josh Allen, they need to let go of players like Gabe Davis. That means stocking up with more people through the draft so that they can release veterans and sign people on rookie contracts. We expect a couple of trades, as we did in the Mock Draft Simulator, to take place which increases their number of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Proposed trades for Buffalo Bills in 2024 NFL Draft by Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Based on that, these are the following selections:

Bills #122 overall - Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

They again go with a safety in this round to ensure that their secondary is secure. This time they get Malik Musapha out of Wake Forest.

Bills #129 overall - Jo'Quavious Marks, RB, Mississippi State

The Bills turn to offense here and add depth behind James Cook. Ability to dominate in the running game can liberate Josh Allen.

Bills #146 overall - Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Arkansas

Having attended to the secondary first, Buffalo can now fix their pass-rush using multiple picks that they have got through the above-mentioned trades.

Bills #162 overall - Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Bills #166 overall - Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Adding wide receiver depth is never a bad idea as a rookie might not immediately be able to fill in for Gabe Davis and multiple rookies might be needed to pick up the tab.

Bills #198 overall - Cam Riley, EDGE, Auburn

Bills #202 overall - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Mississippi

Bills #206 overall - Alfred Collins, EDGE, Texas

The Bills pick three straight pass rushing players to ensure that they are not stuck in last year's position when they were left without enough players to get after Patrick Mahomes.

Bills #228 overall - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Bills #246 overall - Eyabi Okie, EDGE, Charlotte

The BIlls finish off with a couple more wide receivers and edge as they use rookies to remodel their team in our Mock Draft Simulator.