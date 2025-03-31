Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft: Updated projections after big offseason for Josh Allen’s team

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship last season and are looking to get over the hump in 2025.

The team has focused on extending key players, including quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Khalil Shakir, pass rusher Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford.

The Bills enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks, which gives them ample opportunity to trade up or select impact rookies. Here's one way they could approach a seven-round mock draft.

Sportskeeda's Bills mock draft

Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Round 1, Pick 30: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Buffalo has a need on defense, but potential targets in Derrick Harmon, Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen were all off the board.

So, instead of reaching, Buffalo takes a star receiver in Emeka Egbuka, who gives Josh Allen another weapon. At Ohio State last season, he recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Round 2, Pick 56: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

The Bills go defense in Round 2 with cornerback Jacob Parrish out of Kansas State. Buffalo traded Kaiir Elam this offseason, and Rasul Douglas is still a free agent, so adding a cornerback is needed.

Parrish would compete for the starting cornerback job opposite Christian Benford but adds much-needed depth to the position.

Round 2, Pick 62: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Buffalo used its second pick of the second round to select defensive tackle Ty Robinson out of Nebraska.

Adding talent to the defensive line, especially defensive tackle, is key for the Bills. Robinson can be a rotations player who recorded 37 tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble last season.

Round 4, Pick 109: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Buffalo uses a third-straight pick on defense, adding safety Xavier Watts from Notre Dame.

Watts would be able to sit behind the likes of Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin for a year and learn the system while also chipping in on special teams. Adding depth to the secondary is key for Buffalo in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 4, Pick 132: David Walker, LB, Central Arkansas

Buffalo gets back to defense in its second pick of the fourth round in linebacker David Walker.

Walker would be a depth player for Buffalo in 2025 and contribute to special teams. He also could chip in as a pass rusher, as he recorded 10.5 sacks last season. Getting to sit behind the likes of Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau and learn from them would be big for his development.

Round 5, Pick 169: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Buffalo adds another receiver in the fifth round in Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator, selecting Savion Williams out of TCU.

Willaims would have to compete for a roster spot, but the 6-foot-5 receiver would be a big body and a red-zone threat. He recorded 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Round 5, Pick 170: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

Buffalo goes back to defensive tackle in back-to-back picks, selecting Vernon Broughton of the Texas Longhorns.

Broughton wouldn't be guaranteed a roster spot but could add some depth to the position. He recorded 39 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

Round 5, Pick 173: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

With Buffalo having 10+ picks, not every player will make the roster, but Kyle Monangai could be an exception.

The Bills do have James Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson under contract for 2025. However, Cook's future with the team is in doubt, so adding another running back in the draft is key. Monangai rushed for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns on 256 carries.

Round 6, Pick 177: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

With the final two picks, the Bills will likely look for developmental players, and they will take a swing at Ozzy Trapilo, who is an offensive tackle.

Trapilo would unlikely to make the team but could be a practice squad player and a developmental offensive lineman for the Bills.

Round 6, Pick 206: Brandon Adams, CB, UCF

With Buffalo's final pick, the Bills take a swing on cornerback Brandon Adams out of UCF. Buffalo needs to add depth to the position, and Adams will need to have a good training camp to make the roster, but he could play special teams as well.

