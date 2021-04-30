NFL Draft 2021: Buffalo Bills select Gregory Rousseau with 30th overall pick

The Buffalo Bills used their 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to add Miami's Gregory Rousseau to an already impressive group of pass rushers.

Rousseau was a headache for opposing quarterbacks in his only season as a redshirt freshman in Miami in 2019 and will fit right in on Pro Football Focus's sixth-best ranked pass-rushing team.

Our first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.



Welcome to Buffalo, Gregory Rousseau!

How will Gregory Rousseau help the Buffalo Bills in his rookie season?

Gregory Rousseau followed teammate Jaelan Phillips as the second Miami edge rusher to get drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the first time since 2006 that two defensive ends from the same college were selected in the first round.

Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns but had a breakout season as a redshirt freshman with the Miami Hurricanes in 2019. The 6-foot-7 defensive lineman led the Atlantic Coast Conference in sacks with 15.5 and tackles for loss with 19.5. His sack total ranked second in the FBS and tied for the second-highest single-season mark in Miami school history.

Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau celebrates with the "Turnover Chain" after a sack and fumble recovery against Central Michigan on Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami, Florida

Rousseau was named a first-team All-ACC selection and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

A true freshman in 2018, Rousseau appeared in just two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He finished the season with five tackles.

Prediction for Gregory Rousseau's rookie season

Rousseau joins a crowded position group on the defensive line for the Bills but will get an opportunity to make an impact if he's able to return to his 2019 form.

The Bills have six picks remaining in the draft: round 2, pick 61; round 3, pick 93; round 5, pick 161; round 5, pick 174; round 6, pick 213; and round 7, pick 236.