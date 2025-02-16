Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Full list of Josh Allen’s team's selections

The Buffalo Bills had a 13-4 regular-season record last season and made it to the AFC championship round of the playoffs. However, they lost the game to the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29.

Now, the Bills will focus on the 2025 NFL draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as well as other offseason activities.

The Bills have the 30th overall pick out of 32 in the first round of this year's draft. In total, they have 10 draft selections, including multiple options in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

What rounds are the Buffalo Bills draft picks in 2025?

We now know the precise spots at which the Buffalo Bills will select players in the 2025 NFL draft after the draft order is confirmed.

Round 1, 30th overall pick

Round 2, 56th overall pick (from Houston Texans via Minnesota Vikings)

Round 2, 62nd overall pick

Round 4, 108th overall pick

Round 4, 131st overall pick (from Chicago Bears)

Round 5, 171st overall pick

Round 5, 175th overall pick

Round 6, 179th overall (from New York Giants)

Round 6, 206th overall (from Detroit Lions via Cleveland Browns)

Round 6, 208th overall pick

When the Bills dealt wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Minnesota last offseason, they were able to obtain an additional second-round pick from the Texans via the Vikings.

Their extra sixth-round pick was obtained from the New York Giants in the August 2023 Boogie Basham trade, and their extra fourth-round pick was obtained from the Chicago Bears in a mid-2024 NFL trade.

According to current projections, the Bills will get two more compensation selections in the 2025 NFL draft: a fourth-round selection for losing defensive end Leonard Floyd to the San Francisco 49ers and another fifth-round selection for losing wide receiver Gabriel Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who did the Buffalo Bills select in the 2024 draft?

Here is a breakdown of the Buffalo Bills' picks in the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 2 (No. 33 overall, from Carolina Panthers) — Wide receiver Keon Coleman, Florida State

Round 2 (No. 60 overall) — Safety Cole Bishop, Utah

Round 3 (No. 95 overall, from Kansas City Chiefs) — Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, Duke

Round 4 (No. 128 overall) — Running back Ray Davis, Kentucky

Round 5 (No. 141 overall, from New York Giants through Carolina Panthers) — Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Round 5 (No. 160 overall, from Green Bay Packers) — Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Round 5 (No. 168 overall, compensatory selection from New Orleans Saints through Green Bay Packers) — Defensive end Javon Solomon, Troy

Round 6 (No. 204 overall) — Offensive tackle Tylan Grable, UCF

Round 6 (No. 219 overall, compensatory selection from Green Bay Packers) — Cornerback Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Round 7 (No. 221 overall, from Carolina Panthers through Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs) — Guard Travis Clayton, International Pathway Program

