Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Full list of Sean McDermott's selections

The Buffalo Bills exceeded expectations last season and finished with a record of 13-4. They once again failed to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, as the Bills lost in the AFC Championship Game.

However, Josh Allen did win the first MVP award of his career. Now it's up to Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane to find more help for their quarterback through the draft.

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025

Round 1, Pick 30

Round 2, Pick 24

Round 2, Pick 30

Round 4, Pick 7

Round 4, Pick 30

Round 5, Pick 33

Round 5, Pick 34

Round 5, Pick 37

Round 6, Pick 1

Round 6, Pick 30

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Round 1

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Round 2

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Round 3

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Round 5

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Round 6

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Round 7

