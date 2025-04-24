Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: Full list of Sean McDermott's selections

The Buffalo Bills exceeded expectations last season and finished with a record of 13-4. They once again failed to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, as the Bills lost in the AFC Championship Game.
However, Josh Allen did win the first MVP award of his career. Now it's up to Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane to find more help for their quarterback through the draft.
Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025
- Round 1, Pick 30
- Round 2, Pick 24
- Round 2, Pick 30
- Round 4, Pick 7
- Round 4, Pick 30
- Round 5, Pick 33
- Round 5, Pick 34
- Round 5, Pick 37
- Round 6, Pick 1
- Round 6, Pick 30
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
