Buffalo Bills injury report: Latest on Spencer Brown, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, and more for Week 11

The Buffalo Bills are one of the in-form teams in the AFC, compiling an 8-2 record heading into Week 11 of the 2024 season. They've seen impressive play from Josh Allen, and coach Sean McDermott has built a reliable supporting cast around the perennial MVP candidate.

Ahead of their Week 11 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, let's take a look at the Bills' stars with injury concerns.

Buffalo Bills injury report

Spencer Brown's injury update

According to Sports Illustrated, Spencer Brown has missed the first two practice sessions of the week. The star right tackle is dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown has expressed optimism about featuring against the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive linemen are known for their mobility, so his ankle needs to heal sufficiently to give him a fighting chance.

Keon Coleman's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Keon Coleman didn't just miss the Buffalo Bills' first two practice sessions, but he's also been officially ruled out of their upcoming game. The rookie wide receiver is dealing with a wrist injury.

Bills coach Sean McDermott is optimistic that Coleman will play in subsequent games after the team's Week 12 bye.

Dalton Kincaid's injury update

According to The Fantasy Footballers, Dalton Kincaid did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The starting tight end has a knee injury.

Kincaid suffered the injury in his team's Week 10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He must now feature in some capacity in today's session in order to play against the Chiefs.

Amari Cooper's injury update

According to The Fantasy Footballers, Amari Cooper practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. The veteran wide receiver is dealing with a wrist injury.

Cooper has been absent for the Buffalo Bills' past two games due to the injury. His appearance in training is positive for the franchise, as it will certainly be without Keon Coleman for the game against the Chiefs.

