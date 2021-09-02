Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup: Who will start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

After breaking the New England Patriots’ 11-year stranglehold on the AFC East last season, the Buffalo Bills aim to build on a 13-3 record and a losing effort against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott welcomed back ten starters on each side of the ball in 2020 as they sought to stabilize. Veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders joins the NFL’s second-best offense, replacing the departed John Brown, while defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is back at Orchard Park.

Who will play in Week 1 for the Buffalo Bills?

Offense

Quarterback: Josh Allen

After finishing second in MVP voting following a career year in 2020, Josh Allen enters his fourth season as the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in football. Ex-Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is one of the best back-ups in the NFL, while young passers Davis Webb and Jake Fromm are stashed on the practice squad.

Running back: Devin Singletary

Third-year halfback Devin Singletary should line up for the first offensive series this season, but sophomore Zack Moss was afforded a healthy share of the preseason snaps with the starters. Veteran Matt Brieda offers another option with a little more juice in the passing game, while Reggie Gilliam is ready to roll at full-back.

Wide receivers: Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley

After leading the league in catches and receiving yards in 2020, star wideout Stefon Diggs is back on track for Week 1 after missing three weeks of preseason practice with a lingering knee injury. At the age of 34, Emmanuel Sanders will line up for his 12th pro season on his fifth different NFL team, with Cole Beasley – who was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2020 – in the slot.

Tight end: Dawson Knox

With a long-rumored trade for Philadelphia Eagles’ ace Zach Ertz failing to materialize, third-year tight end Dawson Knox becomes the default starter after a solid camp. The Buffalo Bills are light with only Tommy Sweeney as backup, although the versatile Gilliam can line up with his hand in the dirt.

Offensive line: LT Dion Dawkins, LG Jon Feliciano, C Mitch Morse, RG Cody Ford, RT Daryl Williams

The Buffalo Bills remain the same blocking unit that graded them as a top 10 offensive line in 2020. Left tackle Dion Dawkins has not missed a game in four seasons but has been sidelined during camp with COVID-19 after being hospitalized during the offseason. The Buffalo Bills keep nine linemen on the roster, including rookie tackles Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle.

Beyond over whelmed with the get well wishes .. I’m going to knock this Covid Battle out and be back sooner then later 💪🏽 #ThankYou #YouAlreadyShnow — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) July 30, 2021

Defense

Linebackers: Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein

Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds have proven themselves to be one of the NFL’s more formidable linebacker tandems, with the Buffalo Bills having already picked up Edmunds’ fifth-year option for 2022. The pair will be joined by A.J. Klein in their base 4-3 defense.

Cornerbacks: Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson

Tre'Davious White is the leader of the Bills secondary, and the 2019 All-Pro is joined at corner by former undrafted free agent Levi Wallace, who signed a one-year extension to return to upstate New York for a fourth season. Taron Johnson is the go-to nickel back in a unit where four young corners were cut, leaving only five on the Buffalo Bills roster.

Safety: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer

Forming the most stable position group on the Buffalo Bills' roster, free safety Jordan Poyer and strong safety Micah Hyde are back as starters for the fifth consecutive year. Both were ranked among the top 25 safeties in 2020. Damar Hamlin, a 2021 sixth-round pick, joins the unit as a backup and special teams piece.

Defensive tackle: Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei

Star Lotulelei returns to strengthen the Buffalo Bills' defensive front after opting out of the 2020 season, which will allow third-year pro Ed Oliver to slide out of nose tackle duties. Last season, Vernon Butler picked up the mantle but will step back into a rotational role in a stacked unit containing 11 total defensive linemen on the roster.

Defensive end: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison

After finishing 15th in sacks in 2020, finding pass rushers was one of the Buffalo Bills’ top priorities in the offseason. The core pieces of the 2020 unit – Jerry Hugh es, Mario Addison and A.J. Epenesa – can expect to receive a helping hand from the Bills’ top two draft picks in 2021, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. Another ex-Carolina Panther, Efe Obada, is also in the mix.

Special Teams

Placekicker Tyler Bass went 28 of 34 on-field goals in 2020, earning a return to the Buffalo Bills alongside Matt Haack, who was graded near the league average for punters. The Buffalo Bills originally released long snapper Reid Ferguson as part of a procedural move for their 53-man roster cuts but re-signed him a day later.

