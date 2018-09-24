Buffalo Bills Pull Off Largest Upset in Modern NFL History

Buffalo Bills v Minnesota Vikings

The Buffalo Bills have pulled off an upset over the Minnesota Vikings, and it was a game no one saw coming. Don’t let the 27 to 6 score and 0 points scored by the Bills in the second half understate it, it was a true Shellacking.

The Bills went into the second half up 27 points, 27-0 to be exact. In fact, it was such an impressive first half for rookie QB Josh Allen, he made $28 Million per year veteran QB Kirk Cousins look like an amateur. Allen posted the most fantasy points (26.58) in a first half by any Rookie since Russel Wilson in 2012 (35.76 points).

The Bills have now become the first 14 point+ underdog to win their game by more than a touchdown in modern NFL history. Could this be the start of a turn around to the disappointing season had thus far by the Bills and their fans? Was this an exception to the rule that will be the Buffalo Bills' 2018 season? We have a lot of football to watch before we will have the answer, but maybe this is a sign that Bills games won’t be so hard to watch going forward.

If any group of fans have earned a win, it’s Bills fans. The Bills Mafia has suffered through seemingly endless torment going back to the Jim Kelly days. This year’s rocky season opener with Peterman gave many fans pause after an optimistic off-season following the team’s first playoff appearance since the 1999 season.

After week 2, some fans were not sure what to think of rookie QB Josh Allen. Week 3, fans watched him hurdle 6ft5in Linebacker Anthony Barr for a 10-yard run, and throw for 200 yards along with a total of 39 yards rushing. They also saw Allen throw for 1 Touchdown and take 2 in himself on the ground.

A familiar sight for fans who have watched previous starting QB Tyrod Taylor run it into the end zone. The difference here, was there was a feeling like Allen could have thrown it in as well, the Team just utilized his size for points. Frankly, there is nothing wrong with that. He appears to be the big boy with the big arm this team has needed for years now.

With the way things have gone thus far this year, it is looking like in a couple years when Tom Brady has retired, the Patriots will be on the outside looking in on a Division with 2 young budding stars in Josh Allen and his draft cohort/friend, Jets QB Sam Darnold.

Along with possibly Ryan Tannehill and the Dolphins in the mix as well. The Patriots may go from dominating a lacking division, to the basement in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, excluding them.

This game has given Bills fans hope for a future outside of the Brady/Belichick purgatory the team, along with the rest of the division, has been in for 2 decades. Be excited Bills fans, your first franchise QB since Jim Kelly may have just arrived. His name is Josh Allen.