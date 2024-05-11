Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule and more

The Buffalo Bills are perennial postseason contenders, even though they've yet to go all the way in the Josh Allen era. The 2024 season will be another chance for Sean McDermott's team to compete in the AFC.
When is the Bills rookie minicamp?
The Buffalo Bills minicamp is scheduled to begin on May 10 and end on May 11, 2024, at 1 Bills Drive. It will feature rookies, undrafted free agents, and tryout players vying for a roster spot for the upcoming season.
The Bills minicamp is part of the second wave of minicamps ahead of the upcoming NFL season. Undrafted free agents and other prospects participating on a tryout basis will do the majority of the on-field work at the rookie minicamp.
Which prospects will be in attendance at Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp 2024?
The following prospects will be in attendance for this year's Buffalo Bills' rookie minicamp:
Bills UDFA signings 2024
Here's a list of the Bills' undrafted free-agent signings for 2024:
- CB Keni-H Lovely, Western Michigan
- CB Sheridan Jones Clemson
- IDL Branson Deen Miami
- OG Keaton Bills Utah
- OL Gunner Britton Auburn
- P Jack Browning, San Diego State
- QB Gunnar Watson Troy
- RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
- S Alfahiym Walcott, Arkansas
- WR Lawrence Keys Tulane
- WR Xavier Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Bills Draft Picks 2024
Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Round 2: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State, No. 33 overall (from the Carolina Panthers)
- Round 2: S Cole Bishop, Utah, No. 60
- Round 3: DT DeWayne Carter, Duke, No. 95 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)
- Round 4: RB Ray Davis, Kentucky, No. 128
- Round 5: C/G Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia, No. 141 (from the Carolina Panthers)
- Round 5: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington, No. 160 (from the Green Bay Packers)
- Round 5: DE Javon Solomon, Troy, No. 168
- Round 6: T Tylan Grable, UCF, No. 204
- Round 6: CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State, No. 219
- Round 7: G Travis Clayton, International Player Pathway, No. 221 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)
