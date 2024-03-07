Buffalo Bills roster cuts: Listing every player let go by franchise in 2024 NFL Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills had a decent but unspectacular 2023/24 NFL season. The franchise made the playoffs but needed help to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. As a result, their Super Bowl wait continues, and Josh Allen and Co. will have the same goal in the upcoming season.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that the Bills cut some players ahead of this year's free agency window. Some players were team leaders, while the others were rotational pieces. This article will examine the roster cuts and other important details in Buffalo. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Buffalo Bills roster cuts ahead of 2024 NFL Free Agency

The NFL is on a break, but teams are busy figuring out their rosters for the 2024/25 NFL season. Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' roster cuts ahead of 2024 free agency.

1. Jordan Poyer, Safety

The Buffalo Bills have released modern franchise icon Jordan Poyer. The Philadelphia Eagles initially drafted Poyer, but he became one of the league's best safeties when he joined the Bills in 2017. He earned Pro Bowl status during his stint in Buffalo but has unfortunately battled with injuries in the last few seasons. Poyer is a fan favorite in Buffalo and will be sorely missed by fans and teammates.

2. Tre’Davious White, Cornerback

Tre'Davious White has spent his entire career with the Bills. The Bills drafted White in the first round of the 2017 Draft. In Buffalo, White developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and he'll be sorely missed by fans for his ball-hawking abilities.

3. Mitch Morse, Center

Morse has spent five seasons with the Bills. The Pro Bowler started 77 games for the AFC Conference powerhouse.

4. Siran Neal, Defensive back

Siran Neal was a reserve defensive back on the Bills. He featured in 17 games last season, and his release is a salary-cutting measure.

5. Deonte Harty, Wide receiver

Deonte Harty served as a punt return specialist in Buffalo. Harty's crowing moment was a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Week 18 win over the Miami Dolphins. That punt return helped clinch the AFC East Conference.

6. Nyheim Hines, Running back

Last but not least is Nyheim Hines, a backup running back on the 2023 roster. Hines unfortunately missed the whole 2023 season following a knee injury during a skiing accident.

Expand Tweet

Buffalo Bills' 2024 Draft picks

The Buffalo Bills have ten picks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. These picks can go a long way in plugging up gaps in their roster following the above cuts. Here's a look at the picks:

Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 60

Round 4, Pick 129

Round 5, Pick 142 (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 5, Pick 159 (from the Green Bay Packers)

Round 5, Pick 162

Round 6, Pick 198 (from the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 6, Pick 202 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 6, Pick 206

Round 7, Pick 246