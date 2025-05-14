  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Buffalo Bills Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Buffalo Bills Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Arnold
Modified May 14, 2025 21:10 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East title for the fifth time in a row in the 2024 season. They then made it to the AFC championship game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

While the Bills have been close to reaching the Super Bowl with quarterback Josh Allen leading the team over the past few years, they seem to fall short at the critical stages of the postseason.

Bills coach Sean McDermott will be entering his ninth year at the helm next season. On that note, here's a look at Buffalo's schedule for the 2025 season.

Buffalo Bills schedule 2025 and opponents

One of the biggest games for the Bills is in Week 9, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. They will also host the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 17.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' full schedule and opponents for the 2025 season

  • Week 1: Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 pm ET (Sunday Night Football)
  • Week 2: Bills at New York Jets at 1:00 pm ET
  • Week 3: Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:15 pm ET (Thursday Night Football) on Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 4: Bills vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 pm ET
  • Week 5: Bills vs. New England Patriots 8:20 pm ET (Sunday Night Football)
  • Week 6: Bills at Atlanta Falcons 8:15 pm ET (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 7 BYE
  • Week 8: Bills at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET
  • Week 9: Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 pm ET
  • Week 10: Bills at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET
  • Week 11: Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 pm ET
  • Week 12: Bills at Houston Texans at 8:15 pm ET (Thursday Night Football) on Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 13: Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 pm ET
  • Week 14: Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 pm ET
  • Week 15: Bills at New England Patriots at 1 pm ET
  • Week 16: Bills at Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET
  • Week 17: Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 pm ET
  • Week 18: Bills vs New York Jets at TBD
Ad

Buffalo Bills home schedule 2025

The Bills will play their first home game against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Here are all the games the Bills will play at Highmark Stadium for the 2025 season.

  • Week 1: Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 3: Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
  • Week 4: Bills vs. New Orleans Saints
  • Week 5: Bills vs. New England Patriots
  • Week 8: Bills at Carolina Panthers
  • Week 9: Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 11: Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 14: Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 17: Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 18: Bills vs New York Jets
Ad

Buffalo Bills away schedule 2025

The Buffalo Bills will play eight regular-season away games in the 2025 NFL season.

  • Week 2: Bills at New York Jets
  • Week 6: Bills at Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 8: Bills at Carolina Panthers
  • Week 10: Bills at Miami Dolphins
  • Week 12: Bills at Houston Texans
  • Week 13: Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 15: Bills at New England Patriots
  • Week 16: Bills at Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills 2025 season outlook

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen will lead the Bills' offense in the 2025 season. The QB won the MVP award last season, and he will be the talisman for the franchise next season.

Ad

The Bills will also be reliant on running back James Cook for his output in the offensive backfield. They added wideout Joshua Palmer to the receivers corps that already features Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.

Buffalo boosted its defense by signing linebacker Joey Bosa this offseason. The Bills also added cornerback Maxwell Hairston to their roster, with the No. 30 pick in this year's draft.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications