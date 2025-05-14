Buffalo Bills Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East title for the fifth time in a row in the 2024 season. They then made it to the AFC championship game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the Bills have been close to reaching the Super Bowl with quarterback Josh Allen leading the team over the past few years, they seem to fall short at the critical stages of the postseason.
Bills coach Sean McDermott will be entering his ninth year at the helm next season. On that note, here's a look at Buffalo's schedule for the 2025 season.
Buffalo Bills schedule 2025 and opponents
One of the biggest games for the Bills is in Week 9, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. They will also host the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 17.
Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' full schedule and opponents for the 2025 season
- Week 1: Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 pm ET (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 2: Bills at New York Jets at 1:00 pm ET
- Week 3: Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:15 pm ET (Thursday Night Football) on Amazon Prime Video
- Week 4: Bills vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 pm ET
- Week 5: Bills vs. New England Patriots 8:20 pm ET (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 6: Bills at Atlanta Falcons 8:15 pm ET (Monday Night Football)
- Week 7 BYE
- Week 8: Bills at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET
- Week 9: Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 pm ET
- Week 10: Bills at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET
- Week 11: Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 pm ET
- Week 12: Bills at Houston Texans at 8:15 pm ET (Thursday Night Football) on Amazon Prime Video
- Week 13: Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 pm ET
- Week 14: Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 pm ET
- Week 15: Bills at New England Patriots at 1 pm ET
- Week 16: Bills at Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET
- Week 17: Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 pm ET
- Week 18: Bills vs New York Jets at TBD
Buffalo Bills home schedule 2025
The Bills will play their first home game against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Here are all the games the Bills will play at Highmark Stadium for the 2025 season.
- Week 1: Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 3: Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
- Week 4: Bills vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 5: Bills vs. New England Patriots
- Week 8: Bills at Carolina Panthers
- Week 9: Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 11: Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 14: Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 17: Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 18: Bills vs New York Jets
Buffalo Bills away schedule 2025
The Buffalo Bills will play eight regular-season away games in the 2025 NFL season.
- Week 2: Bills at New York Jets
- Week 6: Bills at Atlanta Falcons
- Week 8: Bills at Carolina Panthers
- Week 10: Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Week 12: Bills at Houston Texans
- Week 13: Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 15: Bills at New England Patriots
- Week 16: Bills at Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills 2025 season outlook
Josh Allen will lead the Bills' offense in the 2025 season. The QB won the MVP award last season, and he will be the talisman for the franchise next season.
The Bills will also be reliant on running back James Cook for his output in the offensive backfield. They added wideout Joshua Palmer to the receivers corps that already features Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.
Buffalo boosted its defense by signing linebacker Joey Bosa this offseason. The Bills also added cornerback Maxwell Hairston to their roster, with the No. 30 pick in this year's draft.
