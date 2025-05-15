Buffalo Bills schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Buffalo Bills, led by their 2024 MVP Josh Allen, will be looking to finally achieve the top team prize in the NFL next season after years of playoff failure and struggle.

The Bills had an amazing 2024 regular season, one that saw them finish with a record of 13-4 and hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs. However, once again in the postseason against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo fell short of a Super Bowl appearance by a score of 32-29.

By means of the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, let's take a look at the Bills 2025 schedule in detail, and analyze a game-by-game projection as well.

Buffalo Bills 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 7): vs. Baltimore Ravens at home, 8:20 PM ET

Week 2 (September 14): at New York Jets, 1 PM ET

Week 3 (September 18): vs. Miami Dolphins at home, 8:15 PM ET

Week 4 (September 28): vs. New Orleans Saints at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 5 (October 5): vs. New England Patriots at home, 8:20 PM ET

Week 6 (October 13): at Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 PM ET

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (October 26): at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM ET

Week 9 (November 2): vs. Kansas City Chiefs at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 10 (November 9): at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM ET

Week 11 (November 16): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 12 (November 20): at Houston Texans, 8:15 PM ET

Week 13 (November 30): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 PM ET

Week 14 (December 7): vs. Cincinnati Bengals at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 15 (December 14): at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM ET

Week 16 (December 21): at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM ET

Week 17 (December 28): vs. Philadelphia Eagles at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 18 (TBD): vs. New York Jets at home, time TBD

Buffalo Bills 2025: Game-by-Game Prediction

Week 1: Bills vs. Ravens

Prediction: 15-13

Week 2: Bills at Jets

Prediction: 25-21

Week 3: Bills vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 18-15

Week 4: Bills vs. Saints

Prediction: 17-15

Week 5: Bills vs. Patriots

Prediction: 33-18

Week 6: Bills at Falcons

Prediction: 38-25

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Bills at Panthers

Prediction: 16-15

Week 9: Bills vs. Chiefs

Prediction: 29-24

Week 10: Bills at Dolphins

Prediction: 24-22

Week 11: Bills vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 14-15

Week 12: Bills at Texans

Prediction: 14-15

Week 13: Bills at Steelers

Prediction: 21-19

Week 14: Bills vs. Bengals

Prediction: 16-15

Week 15: Bills at Patriots

Prediction: 32-29

Week 16: Bills at Browns

Prediction: 24-27

Week 17: Bills vs. Eagles

Prediction: 24-19

Week 18: Bills vs. Jets

Prediction: 30-16

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor tool

Buffalo Bills' predicted 2025 regular-season record

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor projected that the Bills would finish the regular season with a record of 14-3, something good enough for first place in the AFC East division.

According to this prediction, the Bills would also earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC and receive a BYE in the first round of the playoffs.

