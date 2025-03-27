Buffalo Bills Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Sean McDermott and Co.

The Buffalo Bills had a great regular season. The Josh Allen-led franchise posted a 13-4 record and easily made the playoffs, going all the way to the AFC championship game before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills are still searching for their first Super Bowl win, and they'll look to break the duck in the upcoming season. The next step in achieving their target will be to ace the 2025 NFL draft.

With the draft less than a month away, the Bills are set to invite players for a "top 30" visit. Here, we will look at the players set to visit the Bills in the lead-up to the draft.

Buffalo Bills Top 30 visits tracker

This is the Top 30 prospect set to visit the Buffalo Bills in 2025:

These are the Bills' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 30 overall

Round 2: Nos. 56 (from the Minnesota Vikings through the Houston Texans) & 62

Round 4: Nos. 109 (from the Chicago Bears) & 132

Round 5: Nos. 169 (Compensatory Pick), 170 (from the Dallas Cowboys; Compensatory Pick), 173 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 6: Nos. 177 (from the New York Giants) & 206

Prospect to watch

Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas Longhorns

The Buffalo Bills have opted to take a closer look at Texas Longhorns product Isaiah Bond. The Bills are looking for elite wide receiver talent to pair with Josh Allen, and Bond seemingly ticks the box.

Bond is a versatile pass catcher with experience at both slot and outside. He was a major player in the Longhorns' 2024 offense, catching passes from Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Bond has impressive speed and possesses the skill to dislodge defensive backs at all three levels. He is as fluid as they come and should be a handful at the next level.

Allen hasn't had a true WR1 since Stefon Diggs got traded to the Houston Texans. Bond could fill that role and become one of the better pass-catchers in the stacked AFC.

The Bills were reliant on Allen's dual-threat ability and their defense in the 2024/25 season. The addition of an elite pass catcher should take their offense to the next level. Such an addition could be the difference between bowing out in the playoffs and breaking their big-game duck.

