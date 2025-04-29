Buffalo Bills Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills were one of the more active franchises in the 2025 NFL draft. The AFC powerhouse selected nine players to fill out its active roster.

The Bills are looking to make their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1990s and capitalize on reigning MVP Josh Allen's prime. Bills coach Sean McDermott enters 2025 with a bucket load of expectations.

After the seventh round, Buffalo also made a flurry of undrafted free agent deals. These players will get the chance to prove why they deserve to be on the final 53-player roster.

Buffalo Bills 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is the list of Bills' UDFA signings:

Daryl Porter Jr., cornerback, Miami

Devin Brandt-Epps, defensive Tackle, New Mexico

Hal Presley, wide receiver, Baylor

Hayden Harris, defensive end, Montana

Jacob Bayer, center, Arkansas State

Keleki Latu, tight end, Washington

Kelly Akharaiyi, wide receiver, Mississippi State

Keonta Jenkins, linebacker, Virginia Tech

Paris Shand, defensive end, LSU

Rush Reimer, guard, Cal

Stephen Gosnell, wide receiver, Virginia Tech

Wande Owens, safety, New Hampshire

Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL draft: A recap

Here are the Bills' picks:

Round 1, No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, cornerback, Kentucky

Round 2, No. 41: T.J. Sanders, defensive tackle, South Carolina

Round 3, No.72: Landon Jackson, edge rusher, Arkansas

Round 4, No. 109: Deone Walker, defensive tackle, Kentucky

Round 5, No. 170: Jordan Hancock, cornerback, Ohio State

Round 5, No. 169 overall: Jackson Hawes, tight end, Georgia Tech

Round 6, No. 177: Dorian Strong, cornerback, Virginia Tech

Round 6, No. 206: Chase Lundt, tackle, UConn

Round 7, No. 240: Kaden Prather, wide receiver, Maryland

Buffalo made just three offensive selections in this year's draft. The franchise knew they had a bunch of holes on defense, and sorted it out.

It took the Bills until their sixth pick to select an offensive piece. That honor belongs to Georgia Tech product Jackson Hawes.

Hawes is primarily a blocking tight end, and he'll join a TE depth chart with offensive stars Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. The former Yellow Jackets standout will likely earn his stripes on special teams and as a blocker.

The other offensive draft selections made by Buffalo are former UConn tackle Chase Lundt and former Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather. They were both players selected on the third day.

