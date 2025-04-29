  • home icon
  • Buffalo Bills Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 29, 2025 15:41 GMT
The Buffalo Bills were one of the more active franchises in the 2025 NFL draft. The AFC powerhouse selected nine players to fill out its active roster.

The Bills are looking to make their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1990s and capitalize on reigning MVP Josh Allen's prime. Bills coach Sean McDermott enters 2025 with a bucket load of expectations.

After the seventh round, Buffalo also made a flurry of undrafted free agent deals. These players will get the chance to prove why they deserve to be on the final 53-player roster.

Buffalo Bills 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is the list of Bills' UDFA signings:

  • Daryl Porter Jr., cornerback, Miami
  • Devin Brandt-Epps, defensive Tackle, New Mexico
  • Hal Presley, wide receiver, Baylor
  • Hayden Harris, defensive end, Montana
  • Jacob Bayer, center, Arkansas State
  • Keleki Latu, tight end, Washington
  • Kelly Akharaiyi, wide receiver, Mississippi State
  • Keonta Jenkins, linebacker, Virginia Tech
  • Paris Shand, defensive end, LSU
  • Rush Reimer, guard, Cal
  • Stephen Gosnell, wide receiver, Virginia Tech
  • Wande Owens, safety, New Hampshire
Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL draft: A recap

Here are the Bills' picks:

  • Round 1, No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, cornerback, Kentucky
  • Round 2, No. 41: T.J. Sanders, defensive tackle, South Carolina
  • Round 3, No.72: Landon Jackson, edge rusher, Arkansas
  • Round 4, No. 109: Deone Walker, defensive tackle, Kentucky
  • Round 5, No. 170: Jordan Hancock, cornerback, Ohio State
  • Round 5, No. 169 overall: Jackson Hawes, tight end, Georgia Tech
  • Round 6, No. 177: Dorian Strong, cornerback, Virginia Tech
  • Round 6, No. 206: Chase Lundt, tackle, UConn
  • Round 7, No. 240: Kaden Prather, wide receiver, Maryland
Buffalo made just three offensive selections in this year's draft. The franchise knew they had a bunch of holes on defense, and sorted it out.

It took the Bills until their sixth pick to select an offensive piece. That honor belongs to Georgia Tech product Jackson Hawes.

Hawes is primarily a blocking tight end, and he'll join a TE depth chart with offensive stars Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. The former Yellow Jackets standout will likely earn his stripes on special teams and as a blocker.

The other offensive draft selections made by Buffalo are former UConn tackle Chase Lundt and former Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather. They were both players selected on the third day.

