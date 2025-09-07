Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Start-Sit: Week 1 Fantasy Advice for Mark Andrews, James Cook, and Others

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are led by their elite quarterbacks in high scoring offenses in what could be a potential shootout. Here are some of the best starts and sits from this particular matchup in one of the most exciting games of the week.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em Picks for SNF
This game is headlined by arguably the two best fantasy football quarterbacks in the entire NFL. They have both proven to have among the safest floors and the highest upside of any player in the position. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have also each won MVP awards and are weekly lineup locks across all formats.
Mark Andrews is another strong lineup option in Week 1 when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills. He finished last season strong after an uncharacteristically slow start, including finishing as the weekly TE9 or better in each of his final six games.
Must Starts
- Lamar Jackson
- Josh Allen
- Derrick Henry
- Zay Flowers
- Mark Andrews
DFS Picks
- Keon Coleman
- Khalil Shakir
- Dalton Kincaid
Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em Picks for SNF
The Ravens added DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason this year to give Lamar Jackson another wide receiver to work with in their offense. Zay Flowers is still expected to be their featured target, and when also considering their run first offensive approach with Derrick Henry, Hopkins will be difficult to trust in Week 1 lineups. He should be faded as his floor is too low with his new team.
The Bills running back situation appeared questionable during the offseason when James Cook was locked into a contract negotiations. They eventually resolved this by signing him to a new deal, which essentially tanked the potentially favorable fantasy outlook for Ray Davis.
This makes Davis a clear player to avoid in all lineups, while Cook is a fade for DFS formats. The Ravens have been one of the better rushing defenses in recent years and Cook missed most of the offseason for the Bills amid his contract negotiations. He is still a solid choice in regular leagues, but other DFS options at similar values have more upside this week.
Must Sits
- Justice Hill
- Keaton Mitchell
- Ray Davis
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Dawson Knox
DFS Fades
- James Cook
- Rashod Bateman
- Isaiah Likely
