Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Start-Sit: Week 1 Fantasy Advice for Mark Andrews, James Cook, and Others

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are led by their elite quarterbacks in high scoring offenses in what could be a potential shootout. Here are some of the best starts and sits from this particular matchup in one of the most exciting games of the week.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em Picks for SNF

Week 1 starts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This game is headlined by arguably the two best fantasy football quarterbacks in the entire NFL. They have both proven to have among the safest floors and the highest upside of any player in the position. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have also each won MVP awards and are weekly lineup locks across all formats.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mark Andrews is another strong lineup option in Week 1 when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills. He finished last season strong after an uncharacteristically slow start, including finishing as the weekly TE9 or better in each of his final six games.

Must Starts

Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen

Derrick Henry

Zay Flowers

Mark Andrews

DFS Picks

Keon Coleman

Khalil Shakir

Dalton Kincaid

Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em Picks for SNF

Week 1 sits

The Ravens added DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason this year to give Lamar Jackson another wide receiver to work with in their offense. Zay Flowers is still expected to be their featured target, and when also considering their run first offensive approach with Derrick Henry, Hopkins will be difficult to trust in Week 1 lineups. He should be faded as his floor is too low with his new team.

Ad

The Bills running back situation appeared questionable during the offseason when James Cook was locked into a contract negotiations. They eventually resolved this by signing him to a new deal, which essentially tanked the potentially favorable fantasy outlook for Ray Davis.

This makes Davis a clear player to avoid in all lineups, while Cook is a fade for DFS formats. The Ravens have been one of the better rushing defenses in recent years and Cook missed most of the offseason for the Bills amid his contract negotiations. He is still a solid choice in regular leagues, but other DFS options at similar values have more upside this week.

Ad

Must Sits

Justice Hill

Keaton Mitchell

Ray Davis

DeAndre Hopkins

Dawson Knox

DFS Fades

James Cook

Rashod Bateman

Isaiah Likely

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.