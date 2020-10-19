What would have been a showdown between two of the top teams in the NFL on "Thursday Night Football" was pushed to Monday night because of positive COVID-19 cases. Nonetheless, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are slated for their showdown as part of a double-header for "Monday Night Football" in Week 6.

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 5, as the Chiefs lost at home to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Bills lost in horrible fashion to the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Head to Head

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) have met each other 48 times in the past. Buffalo currently has a lead in the series with a 26-21-1 record.

The teams last faced each other in 2017, when the Bills won at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, 16-10.

Buffalo Bills form guide in the league: W W W W L

Kansas City Chiefs form guide in the league: W W W W L

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

For the Chiefs, star receiver Sammy Watkins will be out for Monday night due to a hamstring injury. Watkins did not practice all week and is only expected back to team in Week 8 against the New York Jets. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz is questionable, but was a full practice on Saturday and is expected to be back on the line protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

As for the Bills, there are several starters questionable for Monday's game. Tight end Dawson Knox, who was previously questionable, was ruled out for the game. Receiver John Brown, guard Quinton Spain, linebacker Matt Milano, and cornerback Tre'Davious White are all designated as questionable. They are expected to play, but fans should keep an eye for any other news as the Bills would be without several starters if there are other developments.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Projected Starters

Buffalo Bills:

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Devin Singletary

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown (Q), Cole Beasley

TE: Tyler Kroft

Highest percentage of drives ending in a score:

1. Packers - 64.1%

2. Raiders - 56.0%

3. Dolphins - 52.9%

4. Titans - 51.5%

5. Chiefs - 50.0%



Pts per drive:

1. Packers - 3.67

2. Raiders - 3.04

3. Bills - 3.02

4. Seahawks - 2.98

5. Chiefs - 2.86 — ProFootballReference (@pfref) October 18, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs:

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

WR: Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman

TE: Travis Kelce

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

This past week, the Chiefs signed former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell after he was surprisingly released by the Jets. While Bell and the Jets could never make things work, and the team couldn't find an acceptable trade for him, Bell is still one of the most talented backs in football.

Bell won't make his KC debut against the Bills, however. Fans will have to wait until next week's game against the Denver Broncos to see the Chiefs' new addition.

Nonetheless, both the Chiefs and Bills are looking to bounce back after last week's losses. The Chiefs seem to have a powerhouse offensively, but the Bills defense might be something to look out for, despite the fact that they gave up 42 points to the Titans.

Prediction: Chiefs win in a close game