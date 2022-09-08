Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams injury report and starting lineup - 2022-23 NFL season Week 1

We have finally made it to the new NFL season. The Buffalo Bills and the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get us started in what promises to be a superb matchup.

Last year, the Bills saw their NFL season come to an unlucky end at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford, defeating Joe Burrow and the Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Heading into the first game of the new NFL season, both teams are reasonably healthy.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bills and Rams heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 1 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Player Position Injury Game Status Tommy Doyle OL foot Questionable Quintin Morris TE Hamstring Out

Los Angeles Rams

Player Position Injury Game Status Van Jefferson WR Knee Out

Having essentially a full squad of players available will no doubt please Sean McVay and Sean McDermott as they look to get off to the best possible start.

Despite the Rams being at home and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the visiting Bills go into this game as the favorites, which is a little surprising.

Von Miller will face his old teammates.

It is expected to be a high-scoring game as both offenses can put up points at will. Von Miller has changed teams and will face the teammates he won the ultimate success with last year.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams lineups:

Buffalo Bills:

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary, James Cook | WR - Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie | TE - Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney | OL - Dion Dawkins, Roger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Greg Van Roten, David Quessenberry.

DL - Gregory Rousseau, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Von Miller | LB - Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano,Terrel Bernard | CB - Dan Jackson, Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | P - Sam Martin.

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. | WR - Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson | TE - Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins | OL - Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Bobby Evans, Rob Havenstein.

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Ernest Jones, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill | S - Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott | P - Riley Dixon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12