Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 TNF | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Chop Robinson
Matthew Judon
–
–
LDT
Zach Sieler
Kenneth Grant
Matthew Butler
–
RDT
Benito Jones
Zeek Biggers
Jordan Phillips
–
RDE
Bradley Chubb
–
–
–
WLB
Jordyn Brooks
Willie Gay Jr.
–
–
MLB
Tyrel Dodson
K.J. Britt
–
–
SLB
Jaelan Phillips
Cameron Goode
–
–
LCB
Jack Jones
JuJu Brents
Cam Smith
–
SS
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Ashtyn Davis
–
–
FS
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Elijah Campbell
Dante Trader Jr.
–
RCB
Storm Duck
Rasul Douglas
Ethan Bonner
Jason Marshall Jr.
NB
Jason Marshall Jr.
Artie Burns
Jason Maitre
Kader Kohou
Ad
Here's a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jason Sanders
–
–
–
P
Jake Bailey
–
–
–
H
Jake Bailey
–
–
–
PR
Malik Washington
Tyreek Hill
Jaylen Waddle
–
KR
Malik Washington
Dee Eskridge
Jaylen Wright
–
LS
Joe Cardona
–
–
–
Ad
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game
The Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Week 3 game won't be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can live-stream the contest on Amazon Prime Video, where Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will handle the coverage.
Locals in Buffalo can watch the game on WKBW, Ch. 7, ABC.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.