Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 TNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 18, 2025 13:28 GMT
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 TNF | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills will square off against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday to begin Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ahead of the Bills vs. Dolphins game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup for Week 3

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Dolphins:

PositionStarter
QBJosh Allen
RBJames Cook
WRKeon Coleman
WRKhalil Shakir
WRJoshua Palmer
TEDalton Kincaid
FBReggie Gilliam
LTDion Dawkins
LGDavid Edwards
CConnor McGovern
RGO'Cyrus Torrence
RTSpencer Brown
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Dolphins:

PositionStarter
LDEGreg Rousseau
LDTT.J. Sanders
RDTDaQuan Jones
RDEJoey Bosa
WLBJoe Andreessen
MLBTerrel Bernard
SLBDorian Williams
LCBTre'Davious White
SSTaylor Rapp
FSCole Bishop
RCBChristian Benford
NBTaron Johnson
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Dolphins:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Prater
PCameron Johnston
HCameron Johnston
PRBrandon Codrington
KRBrandon Codrington
LSReid Ferguson
Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
QBTua Tagovailoa
RBDe'Von Achane
WRTyreek Hill
WRJaylen Waddle
WRMalik Washington
TEJulian Hill
FBAlec Ingold
LTPatrick Paul
LGJonah Savainaea
CAaron Brewer
RGKion Smith
RTLarry Borom
Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
LDEChop Robinson
LDTZach Sieler
RDTBenito Jones
RDEBradley Chubb
WLBJordyn Brooks
MLBTyrel Dodson
SLBJaelan Phillips
LCBJack Jones
SSAshtyn Davis
FSMinkah Fitzpatrick
RCBRasul Douglas
NBJason Marshall Jr.
Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
PKRiley Patterson
PJake Bailey
HJake Bailey
PRMalik Washington
KRMalik Washington
LSJoe Cardona
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins depth chart

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJosh AllenMitchell Trubisky--
RBJames CookRay DavisTy Johnson-
WRKeon ColemanElijah Moore--
WRKhalil ShakirTyrell Shavers--
WRJoshua PalmerCurtis Samuel--
TEDalton KincaidDawson KnoxJackson Hawes-
FBReggie Gilliam---
LTDion DawkinsRyan Van Demark--
LGDavid EdwardsAlec Anderson--
CConnor McGovernSedrick Van Pran-Granger--
RGO'Cyrus Torrence---
RTSpencer BrownChase LundtTylan Grable (IR)-
Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGreg RousseauAJ EpenesaMichael Hoecht (SUSP)-
LDTEd Oliver (O)Larry Ogunjobi (SUSP)DeWayne Carter (IR)-
RDTDaQuan JonesT.J. SandersDeone Walker-
RDEJoey BosaJavon SolomonLandon Jackson-
WLBMatt Milano (O)Shaq Thompson (Q)--
MLBTerrel BernardJoe Andreessen--
SLBDorian Williams---
LCBTre'Davious WhiteJa'Marcus IngramMaxwell Hairston (IR)-
SSTaylor RappCam Lewis (Q)Wande Owens (IR)-
FSCole BishopDamar HamlinSam Franklin Jr.-
RCBChristian BenfordDorian Strong--
NBTaron Johnson (Q)Jordan HancockCam Lewis (Q)Brandon Codrington
Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKMatt PraterTyler Bass (IR)--
PCameron Johnston---
HCameron Johnston---
PRBrandon CodringtonKhalil Shakir--
KRBrandon CodringtonTy Johnson--
LSReid Ferguson---
Miami Dolphins depth chart

Here's a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBTua TagovailoaZach WilsonQuinn Ewers
RBDe'Von AchaneJaylen WrightOllie Gordon IIAlexander Mattison
WRTyreek HillNick Westbrook-Ikhine
WRJaylen WaddleDee Eskridge
WRMalik WashingtonTahj Washington
TEDarren WallerJulian HillTanner ConnerJalin Conyers
FBAlec Ingold
LTPatrick PaulKendall LammYodny CajusteGermain Ifedi
LGJonah SavaiinaeaLiam Eichenberg
CAaron BrewerDaniel BrunskillAndrew Meyer
RGKion SmithCole StrangeJames Daniels
RTAustin JacksonLarry Borom
Here's a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEChop RobinsonMatthew Judon
LDTZach SielerKenneth GrantMatthew Butler
RDTBenito JonesZeek BiggersJordan Phillips
RDEBradley Chubb
WLBJordyn BrooksWillie Gay Jr.
MLBTyrel DodsonK.J. Britt
SLBJaelan PhillipsCameron Goode
LCBJack JonesJuJu BrentsCam Smith
SSIfeatu MelifonwuAshtyn Davis
FSMinkah FitzpatrickElijah CampbellDante Trader Jr.
RCBStorm DuckRasul DouglasEthan BonnerJason Marshall Jr.
NBJason Marshall Jr.Artie BurnsJason MaitreKader Kohou
Here's a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJason Sanders
PJake Bailey
HJake Bailey
PRMalik WashingtonTyreek HillJaylen Waddle
KRMalik WashingtonDee EskridgeJaylen Wright
LSJoe Cardona
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Week 3 game won't be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can live-stream the contest on Amazon Prime Video, where Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will handle the coverage.

Locals in Buffalo can watch the game on WKBW, Ch. 7, ABC.

