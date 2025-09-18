Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 TNF | 2025 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills will square off against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday to begin Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ahead of the Bills vs. Dolphins game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup for Week 3

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Dolphins:

Position Starter QB Josh Allen RB James Cook WR Keon Coleman WR Khalil Shakir WR Joshua Palmer TE Dalton Kincaid FB Reggie Gilliam LT Dion Dawkins LG David Edwards C Connor McGovern RG O'Cyrus Torrence RT Spencer Brown

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Dolphins:

Position Starter LDE Greg Rousseau LDT T.J. Sanders RDT DaQuan Jones RDE Joey Bosa WLB Joe Andreessen MLB Terrel Bernard SLB Dorian Williams LCB Tre'Davious White SS Taylor Rapp FS Cole Bishop RCB Christian Benford NB Taron Johnson

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Dolphins:

Position Starter PK Matt Prater P Cameron Johnston H Cameron Johnston PR Brandon Codrington KR Brandon Codrington LS Reid Ferguson

Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:

Position Starter QB Tua Tagovailoa RB De'Von Achane WR Tyreek Hill WR Jaylen Waddle WR Malik Washington TE Julian Hill FB Alec Ingold LT Patrick Paul LG Jonah Savainaea C Aaron Brewer RG Kion Smith RT Larry Borom

Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:

Position Starter LDE Chop Robinson LDT Zach Sieler RDT Benito Jones RDE Bradley Chubb WLB Jordyn Brooks MLB Tyrel Dodson SLB Jaelan Phillips LCB Jack Jones SS Ashtyn Davis FS Minkah Fitzpatrick RCB Rasul Douglas NB Jason Marshall Jr.

Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bills:

Position Starter PK Riley Patterson P Jake Bailey H Jake Bailey PR Malik Washington KR Malik Washington LS Joe Cardona

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins depth chart

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Josh Allen Mitchell Trubisky - - RB James Cook Ray Davis Ty Johnson - WR Keon Coleman Elijah Moore - - WR Khalil Shakir Tyrell Shavers - - WR Joshua Palmer Curtis Samuel - - TE Dalton Kincaid Dawson Knox Jackson Hawes - FB Reggie Gilliam - - - LT Dion Dawkins Ryan Van Demark - - LG David Edwards Alec Anderson - - C Connor McGovern Sedrick Van Pran-Granger - - RG O'Cyrus Torrence - - - RT Spencer Brown Chase Lundt Tylan Grable (IR) -

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Greg Rousseau AJ Epenesa Michael Hoecht (SUSP) - LDT Ed Oliver (O) Larry Ogunjobi (SUSP) DeWayne Carter (IR) - RDT DaQuan Jones T.J. Sanders Deone Walker - RDE Joey Bosa Javon Solomon Landon Jackson - WLB Matt Milano (O) Shaq Thompson (Q) - - MLB Terrel Bernard Joe Andreessen - - SLB Dorian Williams - - - LCB Tre'Davious White Ja'Marcus Ingram Maxwell Hairston (IR) - SS Taylor Rapp Cam Lewis (Q) Wande Owens (IR) - FS Cole Bishop Damar Hamlin Sam Franklin Jr. - RCB Christian Benford Dorian Strong - - NB Taron Johnson (Q) Jordan Hancock Cam Lewis (Q) Brandon Codrington

Here's a look at the Buffalo Bills' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Matt Prater Tyler Bass (IR) - - P Cameron Johnston - - - H Cameron Johnston - - - PR Brandon Codrington Khalil Shakir - - KR Brandon Codrington Ty Johnson - - LS Reid Ferguson - - -

Miami Dolphins depth chart

Here's a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Tua Tagovailoa Zach Wilson Quinn Ewers – RB De'Von Achane Jaylen Wright Ollie Gordon II Alexander Mattison WR Tyreek Hill Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – WR Jaylen Waddle Dee Eskridge – – WR Malik Washington Tahj Washington – – TE Darren Waller Julian Hill Tanner Conner Jalin Conyers FB Alec Ingold – – – LT Patrick Paul Kendall Lamm Yodny Cajuste Germain Ifedi LG Jonah Savaiinaea Liam Eichenberg – – C Aaron Brewer Daniel Brunskill Andrew Meyer – RG Kion Smith Cole Strange James Daniels – RT Austin Jackson Larry Borom – –

Here's a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Chop Robinson Matthew Judon – – LDT Zach Sieler Kenneth Grant Matthew Butler – RDT Benito Jones Zeek Biggers Jordan Phillips – RDE Bradley Chubb – – – WLB Jordyn Brooks Willie Gay Jr. – – MLB Tyrel Dodson K.J. Britt – – SLB Jaelan Phillips Cameron Goode – – LCB Jack Jones JuJu Brents Cam Smith – SS Ifeatu Melifonwu Ashtyn Davis – – FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Elijah Campbell Dante Trader Jr. – RCB Storm Duck Rasul Douglas Ethan Bonner Jason Marshall Jr. NB Jason Marshall Jr. Artie Burns Jason Maitre Kader Kohou

Here's a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jason Sanders – – – P Jake Bailey – – – H Jake Bailey – – – PR Malik Washington Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle – KR Malik Washington Dee Eskridge Jaylen Wright – LS Joe Cardona – – –

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Week 3 game won't be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can live-stream the contest on Amazon Prime Video, where Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will handle the coverage.

Locals in Buffalo can watch the game on WKBW, Ch. 7, ABC.

