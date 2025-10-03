Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 showdown

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the New England Patriots in what is expected to be one of the premier matchups of the weekend. The primetime contest to pit established AFC East dominator Josh Allen against challenger Drake Maye. The game could set the stage for where Maye fits in the AFC East hierarchy of quarterbacks.Here's a look at everything you need to know, from the game details to the injury report and betting odds, and more.Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Game DetailsDate and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8:20 PM ETGame: Patriots at BillsVenue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New YorkBuffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Betting OddsMoneyline: Patriots (+340 BetMGM, +320 FanDuel), Bills (-450 BetMGM, -405 FanDuel)Spread: Patriots (+8 BetMGM, +8.5 FanDuel) Bills (-8 BetMGM, -8.5 FanDuel)Total: OVER 49.5 (BetMGM), UNDER 49.5 (FanDuel)Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: PicksThe easiest bet to take is the James Cook anytime touchdown, as the back has scored at least once in every game this season. One riskier but still winnable bet would be to take Josh Allen to score at least two touchdowns.Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in three of his four games this season, not including his ability to rush for touchdowns.Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: NFL Injury ReportBuffalo Bills injury reportDorian Williams (Knee), linebacker - OutDorian Strong (Neck), cornerback - OutT.J. Sanders (Knee), defensive tackle - QuestionableTylan Grable (Concussion), offensive tackle - QuestionableJackson Hawes (Ankle), tight end - QuestionableMaxwell Hairston (Knee), cornerback - QuestionableMatt Milano (Pectoral), outside linebacker - QuestionableSpencer Brown (Calf), offensive tackle - QuestionableEd Oliver (Ankle), defensive tackle - QuestionableTyler Bass (Hip), kicker - QuestionableNew England Patriots injury reportCarlton Davis (Illness), cornerback - QuestionableMarte Mapu (Neck), linebacker - QuestionableJahlani Tavi, (Undisclosed), linebacker - QuestionableJaylinn Hawkins (Hamstring), safety - QuestionableK'Lavon Chaisson (Knee), linebacker - QuestionableMilton Williams (Ankle), defensive end - QuestionableNew England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Prediction for Week 5This is a classic case of the hungrier team winning the football game. Josh Allen has coasted in recent years over the New England Patriots, so it might be tempting for him to let his guard down. On the other side, Drake Maye is playing with a chip on his shoulder based on how his rookie season went in terms of wins and losses.As such, this could be a trap game for the Bills, even though they barely survived their Week 1 Sunday Night Football skirmish against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Expect the Patriots to hit the Bills hard early to take a multiple-score lead.Allen, suddenly awakened, will heat up in the third quarter, making the contest about even going into the fourth quarter. At that point, it will be anyone's game. Expect Stefon Diggs' Patriots in the end, as the setting and situation eventually get to the largely untested young team.The Bills will win 35-31 due to a late, fast drive to take the lead in the closing moments.