Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills (4-0) will square off against the New England Patriots (2-2) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ahead of the Bills vs. Patriots game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup for Week 5

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Patriots:

Position Starter QB Josh Allen RB James Cook WR Keon Coleman WR Khalil Shakir WR Joshua Palmer TE Dalton Kincaid FB Reggie Gilliam LT Dion Dawkins LG David Edwards C Connor McGovern RG O'Cyrus Torrence RT Spencer Brown

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Patriots:

Position Starter LDE Greg Rousseau LDT Ed Oliver RDT DaQuan Jones RDE Joey Bosa WLB Matt Milano MLB Terrel Bernard SLB Jimmy Ciarlo LCB Tre'Davious White SS Taylor Rapp FS Cole Bishop RCB Christian Benford NB Taron Johnson

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Patriots:

Position Starter PK Matt Prater P Mitch Wishnowsky H Mitch Wishnowsky PR Brandon Codrington KR Brandon Codrington LS Reid Ferguson

New England Patriots projected starting lineup

NFL: New England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:

Position Starter QB Drake Maye RB Rhamondre Stevenson WR Stefon Diggs WR Kayshon Boutte WR Mack Hollins TE Hunter Henry FB Jack Westover LT Will Campbell LG Jared Wilson C Garrett Bradbury RG Mike Onwenu RT Morgan Moses

Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:

Position Starter LDE Christian Barmore NT Khyiris Tonga RDE Milton Williams WLB Harold Landry III LILB Robert Spillane RILB Christian Elliss SLB Elijah Ponder LCB Carlton Davis III SS Jaylinn Hawkins FS Craig Woodson RCB Christian Gonzalez NB Marcus Jones

Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bills:

Position Starter PK Andy Borregales P Bryce Baringer H Bryce Baringer PR Marcus Jones KR Antonio Gibson LS Julian Ashby

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots depth chart for Week 5

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Josh Allen Mitchell Trubisky - - RB James Cook Ray Davis Ty Johnson - WR Keon Coleman Curtis Samuel - - WR Khalil Shakir Elijah Moore - - WR Joshua Palmer Tyrell Shavers - - TE Dalton Kincaid Dawson Knox Jackson Hawes - FB Reggie Gilliam - - - LT Dion Dawkins Ryan Van Demark - - LG David Edwards Alec Anderson - - C Connor McGovern Sedrick Van Pran-Granger - - RG O'Cyrus Torrence - - - RT Spencer Brown (Q) Chase Lundt Tylan Grable (IR) -

Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Greg Rousseau AJ Epenesa Michael Hoecht (SUSP) - LDT Ed Oliver (Q) Deone Walker Zion Logue Phidarian Mathis RDT DaQuan Jones T.J. Sanders (Q) DeWayne Carter (IR) - RDE Joey Bosa Javon Solomon Landon Jackson - WLB Matt Milano (Q) Shaq Thompson - - MLB Terrel Bernard Joe Andreessen - - SLB Dorian Williams (O) Jimmy Ciarlo - - LCB Tre'Davious White Ja'Marcus Ingram Maxwell Hairston (IR) - SS Taylor Rapp Damar Hamlin Wande Owens (IR) - FS Cole Bishop Sam Franklin Jr. - - RCB Christian Benford Dorian Strong (IR) - - NB Taron Johnson Cam Lewis Brandon Codrington Jordan Hancock

Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Matt Prater Tyler Bass (IR) - - P Mitch Wishnowsky Cameron Johnston (IR) - - H Mitch Wishnowsky Cameron Johnston (IR) - - PR Brandon Codrington Khalil Shakir Elijah Moore Curtis Samuel KR Brandon Codrington Ty Johnson Curtis Samuel - LS Reid Ferguson - - -

New England Patriots depth chart

Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Drake Maye Joshua Dobbs Tommy DeVito - RB Rhamondre Stevenson TreVeyon Henderson Antonio Gibson Lan Larison IR WR Stefon Diggs DeMario Douglas - - WR Kayshon Boutte Kyle Williams - - WR Mack Hollins Efton Chism III - - TE Hunter Henry Austin Hooper - - FB Jack Westover Brock Lampe IR - - LT Will Campbell Vederian Lowe - - LG Jared Wilson Ben Brown Caedan Wallace Layden Robinson IR C Garrett Bradbury Ben Brown - - RG Mike Onwenu Yasir Durant IR - - RT Morgan Moses Marcus Bryant - -

Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Christian Barmore Joshua Farmer - - NT Khyiris Tonga Eric Gregory Jaquelin Roy IR - RDE Milton Williams Q Cory Durden - - WLB Harold Landry III Keion White Anfernee Jennings - LILB Robert Spillane Marte Mapu - - RILB Christian Elliss Jahlani Tavai Q Jack Gibbens - SLB K'Lavon Chaisson O Elijah Ponder - - LCB Carlton Davis III Q Charles Woods - - SS Jaylinn Hawkins Kyle Dugger Brenden Schooler - FS Craig Woodson Dell Pettus - - RCB Christian Gonzalez Alex Austin Marcellas Dial Jr. IR - NB Marcus Jones - - -

Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter Backup(s) Kicker (PK) Andy Borregales Parker Romo Punter (P) Bryce Baringer None listed Holder (H) Bryce Baringer None listed Punt Returner (PR) Marcus Jones DeMario Douglas Kick Returner (KR) Antonio Gibson TreVeyon Henderson Long Snapper (LS) Julian Ashby None listed

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 SNF contest

NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn

The Bills vs. Patriots game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Peacock.

