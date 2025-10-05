  • home icon
  Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 05, 2025 15:56 GMT
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills (4-0) will square off against the New England Patriots (2-2) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ahead of the Bills vs. Patriots game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup for Week 5

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Patriots:

PositionStarter
QBJosh Allen
RBJames Cook
WRKeon Coleman
WRKhalil Shakir
WRJoshua Palmer
TEDalton Kincaid
FBReggie Gilliam
LTDion Dawkins
LGDavid Edwards
CConnor McGovern
RGO'Cyrus Torrence
RTSpencer Brown
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Patriots:

PositionStarter
LDEGreg Rousseau
LDTEd Oliver
RDTDaQuan Jones
RDEJoey Bosa
WLBMatt Milano
MLBTerrel Bernard
SLBJimmy Ciarlo
LCBTre'Davious White
SSTaylor Rapp
FSCole Bishop
RCBChristian Benford
NBTaron Johnson
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Patriots:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Prater
PMitch Wishnowsky
HMitch Wishnowsky
PRBrandon Codrington
KRBrandon Codrington
LSReid Ferguson
New England Patriots projected starting lineup

NFL: New England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
QBDrake Maye
RBRhamondre Stevenson
WRStefon Diggs
WRKayshon Boutte
WRMack Hollins
TEHunter Henry
FBJack Westover
LTWill Campbell
LGJared Wilson
CGarrett Bradbury
RGMike Onwenu
RTMorgan Moses
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
LDEChristian Barmore
NTKhyiris Tonga
RDEMilton Williams
WLBHarold Landry III
LILBRobert Spillane
RILBChristian Elliss
SLBElijah Ponder
LCBCarlton Davis III
SSJaylinn Hawkins
FSCraig Woodson
RCBChristian Gonzalez
NBMarcus Jones
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bills:

PositionStarter
PKAndy Borregales
PBryce Baringer
HBryce Baringer
PRMarcus Jones
KRAntonio Gibson
LSJulian Ashby
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots depth chart for Week 5

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJosh AllenMitchell Trubisky--
RBJames CookRay DavisTy Johnson-
WRKeon ColemanCurtis Samuel--
WRKhalil ShakirElijah Moore--
WRJoshua PalmerTyrell Shavers--
TEDalton KincaidDawson KnoxJackson Hawes-
FBReggie Gilliam---
LTDion DawkinsRyan Van Demark--
LGDavid EdwardsAlec Anderson--
CConnor McGovernSedrick Van Pran-Granger--
RGO'Cyrus Torrence---
RTSpencer Brown (Q)Chase LundtTylan Grable (IR)-
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGreg RousseauAJ EpenesaMichael Hoecht (SUSP)-
LDTEd Oliver (Q)Deone WalkerZion LoguePhidarian Mathis
RDTDaQuan JonesT.J. Sanders (Q)DeWayne Carter (IR)-
RDEJoey BosaJavon SolomonLandon Jackson-
WLBMatt Milano (Q)Shaq Thompson--
MLBTerrel BernardJoe Andreessen--
SLBDorian Williams (O)Jimmy Ciarlo--
LCBTre'Davious WhiteJa'Marcus IngramMaxwell Hairston (IR)-
SSTaylor RappDamar HamlinWande Owens (IR)-
FSCole BishopSam Franklin Jr.--
RCBChristian BenfordDorian Strong (IR)--
NBTaron JohnsonCam LewisBrandon CodringtonJordan Hancock
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKMatt PraterTyler Bass (IR)--
PMitch WishnowskyCameron Johnston (IR)--
HMitch WishnowskyCameron Johnston (IR)--
PRBrandon CodringtonKhalil ShakirElijah MooreCurtis Samuel
KRBrandon CodringtonTy JohnsonCurtis Samuel-
LSReid Ferguson---
New England Patriots depth chart

Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDrake MayeJoshua DobbsTommy DeVito-
RBRhamondre StevensonTreVeyon HendersonAntonio GibsonLan Larison IR
WRStefon DiggsDeMario Douglas--
WRKayshon BoutteKyle Williams--
WRMack HollinsEfton Chism III--
TEHunter HenryAustin Hooper--
FBJack WestoverBrock Lampe IR--
LTWill CampbellVederian Lowe--
LGJared WilsonBen BrownCaedan WallaceLayden Robinson IR
CGarrett BradburyBen Brown--
RGMike OnwenuYasir Durant IR--
RTMorgan MosesMarcus Bryant--
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEChristian BarmoreJoshua Farmer--
NTKhyiris TongaEric GregoryJaquelin Roy IR-
RDEMilton Williams QCory Durden--
WLBHarold Landry IIIKeion WhiteAnfernee Jennings-
LILBRobert SpillaneMarte Mapu--
RILBChristian EllissJahlani Tavai QJack Gibbens-
SLBK'Lavon Chaisson OElijah Ponder--
LCBCarlton Davis III QCharles Woods--
SSJaylinn HawkinsKyle DuggerBrenden Schooler-
FSCraig WoodsonDell Pettus--
RCBChristian GonzalezAlex AustinMarcellas Dial Jr. IR-
NBMarcus Jones---
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarterBackup(s)
Kicker (PK)Andy BorregalesParker Romo
Punter (P)Bryce BaringerNone listed
Holder (H)Bryce BaringerNone listed
Punt Returner (PR)Marcus JonesDeMario Douglas
Kick Returner (KR)Antonio GibsonTreVeyon Henderson
Long Snapper (LS)Julian AshbyNone listed
How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 SNF contest

NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn

The Bills vs. Patriots game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Peacock.

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

