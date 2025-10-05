Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills (4-0) will square off against the New England Patriots (2-2) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
Ahead of the Bills vs. Patriots game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots projected starting lineup for Week 5
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on offense vs. the Patriots:
Position
Starter
QB
Josh Allen
RB
James Cook
WR
Keon Coleman
WR
Khalil Shakir
WR
Joshua Palmer
TE
Dalton Kincaid
FB
Reggie Gilliam
LT
Dion Dawkins
LG
David Edwards
C
Connor McGovern
RG
O'Cyrus Torrence
RT
Spencer Brown
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on defense vs. the Patriots:
Position
Starter
LDE
Greg Rousseau
LDT
Ed Oliver
RDT
DaQuan Jones
RDE
Joey Bosa
WLB
Matt Milano
MLB
Terrel Bernard
SLB
Jimmy Ciarlo
LCB
Tre'Davious White
SS
Taylor Rapp
FS
Cole Bishop
RCB
Christian Benford
NB
Taron Johnson
Here's a look at the Bills' projected starters on special teams vs. the Patriots:
Position
Starter
PK
Matt Prater
P
Mitch Wishnowsky
H
Mitch Wishnowsky
PR
Brandon Codrington
KR
Brandon Codrington
LS
Reid Ferguson
New England Patriots projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on offense vs. the Bills:
Position
Starter
QB
Drake Maye
RB
Rhamondre Stevenson
WR
Stefon Diggs
WR
Kayshon Boutte
WR
Mack Hollins
TE
Hunter Henry
FB
Jack Westover
LT
Will Campbell
LG
Jared Wilson
C
Garrett Bradbury
RG
Mike Onwenu
RT
Morgan Moses
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on defense vs. the Bills:
Position
Starter
LDE
Christian Barmore
NT
Khyiris Tonga
RDE
Milton Williams
WLB
Harold Landry III
LILB
Robert Spillane
RILB
Christian Elliss
SLB
Elijah Ponder
LCB
Carlton Davis III
SS
Jaylinn Hawkins
FS
Craig Woodson
RCB
Christian Gonzalez
NB
Marcus Jones
Here's a look at the Patriots' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bills:
Position
Starter
PK
Andy Borregales
P
Bryce Baringer
H
Bryce Baringer
PR
Marcus Jones
KR
Antonio Gibson
LS
Julian Ashby
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots depth chart for Week 5
Buffalo Bills depth chart
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Josh Allen
Mitchell Trubisky
-
-
RB
James Cook
Ray Davis
Ty Johnson
-
WR
Keon Coleman
Curtis Samuel
-
-
WR
Khalil Shakir
Elijah Moore
-
-
WR
Joshua Palmer
Tyrell Shavers
-
-
TE
Dalton Kincaid
Dawson Knox
Jackson Hawes
-
FB
Reggie Gilliam
-
-
-
LT
Dion Dawkins
Ryan Van Demark
-
-
LG
David Edwards
Alec Anderson
-
-
C
Connor McGovern
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
-
-
RG
O'Cyrus Torrence
-
-
-
RT
Spencer Brown (Q)
Chase Lundt
Tylan Grable (IR)
-
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Greg Rousseau
AJ Epenesa
Michael Hoecht (SUSP)
-
LDT
Ed Oliver (Q)
Deone Walker
Zion Logue
Phidarian Mathis
RDT
DaQuan Jones
T.J. Sanders (Q)
DeWayne Carter (IR)
-
RDE
Joey Bosa
Javon Solomon
Landon Jackson
-
WLB
Matt Milano (Q)
Shaq Thompson
-
-
MLB
Terrel Bernard
Joe Andreessen
-
-
SLB
Dorian Williams (O)
Jimmy Ciarlo
-
-
LCB
Tre'Davious White
Ja'Marcus Ingram
Maxwell Hairston (IR)
-
SS
Taylor Rapp
Damar Hamlin
Wande Owens (IR)
-
FS
Cole Bishop
Sam Franklin Jr.
-
-
RCB
Christian Benford
Dorian Strong (IR)
-
-
NB
Taron Johnson
Cam Lewis
Brandon Codrington
Jordan Hancock
Here's a look at the Bills' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Matt Prater
Tyler Bass (IR)
-
-
P
Mitch Wishnowsky
Cameron Johnston (IR)
-
-
H
Mitch Wishnowsky
Cameron Johnston (IR)
-
-
PR
Brandon Codrington
Khalil Shakir
Elijah Moore
Curtis Samuel
KR
Brandon Codrington
Ty Johnson
Curtis Samuel
-
LS
Reid Ferguson
-
-
-
New England Patriots depth chart
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Drake Maye
Joshua Dobbs
Tommy DeVito
-
RB
Rhamondre Stevenson
TreVeyon Henderson
Antonio Gibson
Lan Larison IR
WR
Stefon Diggs
DeMario Douglas
-
-
WR
Kayshon Boutte
Kyle Williams
-
-
WR
Mack Hollins
Efton Chism III
-
-
TE
Hunter Henry
Austin Hooper
-
-
FB
Jack Westover
Brock Lampe IR
-
-
LT
Will Campbell
Vederian Lowe
-
-
LG
Jared Wilson
Ben Brown
Caedan Wallace
Layden Robinson IR
C
Garrett Bradbury
Ben Brown
-
-
RG
Mike Onwenu
Yasir Durant IR
-
-
RT
Morgan Moses
Marcus Bryant
-
-
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Christian Barmore
Joshua Farmer
-
-
NT
Khyiris Tonga
Eric Gregory
Jaquelin Roy IR
-
RDE
Milton Williams Q
Cory Durden
-
-
WLB
Harold Landry III
Keion White
Anfernee Jennings
-
LILB
Robert Spillane
Marte Mapu
-
-
RILB
Christian Elliss
Jahlani Tavai Q
Jack Gibbens
-
SLB
K'Lavon Chaisson O
Elijah Ponder
-
-
LCB
Carlton Davis III Q
Charles Woods
-
-
SS
Jaylinn Hawkins
Kyle Dugger
Brenden Schooler
-
FS
Craig Woodson
Dell Pettus
-
-
RCB
Christian Gonzalez
Alex Austin
Marcellas Dial Jr. IR
-
NB
Marcus Jones
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Patriots' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
Backup(s)
Kicker (PK)
Andy Borregales
Parker Romo
Punter (P)
Bryce Baringer
None listed
Holder (H)
Bryce Baringer
None listed
Punt Returner (PR)
Marcus Jones
DeMario Douglas
Kick Returner (KR)
Antonio Gibson
TreVeyon Henderson
Long Snapper (LS)
Julian Ashby
None listed
How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 SNF contest
The Bills vs. Patriots game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Peacock.
