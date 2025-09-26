Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints predictions, odds, and picks for Week 4 showdown

The Buffalo Bills (3-0) host the New Orleans Saints (0-3) in what is expected to be one of the most one-sided contests of Week 4. The Bills are looking like a Super Bowl-contending outfit, while the Orleans are headed in the exact opposite direction, going winless to start the season.
Bills are the overwhelming favorites heading into the contest as we examine predictions, odds, and picks for the Week 4 showdown.
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: Game Details
Date and Time: Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Game: Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints
Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: Betting Odds (Caesars Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-2000), New Orleans Saints (+1050)
Spread: Buffalo Bills -16.5 (-110), New Orleans Saints +16.5 (-110)
Total: 47.5 (Over/Under: -110/-110)
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: Picks
The Bills have been dominant this season with defending NFL MVP Josh Allen leading the offense. Allen is making a strong case for consecutive MVP titles after racking up 755 passing yards, five touchdowns, 114 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
With Allen in red-hot form, expect the Bills to cover the spread (-16.5) and register a routing win against a hapless Saints.
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: NFL Injury Report
Buffalo Bills injury report:
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) - Out
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) - Out
RT Spencer Brown (calf) - Questionable
DE A.J. Epenesa (pectoral) - Questionable
New Orleans injury report:
DE Chase Young - Questionable
WR Devaughn Vele - Questionable
OT Dillon Radunz - Questionable
WR Trey Palmer - Questionable
OT Taliese Fuaga - Questionable
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: Prediction for Week 4
The Bills are expected to make light work of the Saints, who have been one of the worst teams on the road this season. They were dispatched by the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 3 game after a fast start from Seattle.
Expect Buffalo to make a similar start against the visitors with Josh Allen leading a dominant Bills offense. In their last meeting, the Bills thrashed the Saints for a 31-5 win at the Superdome in 2021.
The Saints are on a seven-game losing streak that started last season and has been outscored 196-95 during that stretch. Barring an uncharacteristically bad performance from Buffalo, the Bills are expected to cruise in this game.
Score prediction: Buffalo Bills 34, New Orleans Saints 15
Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.