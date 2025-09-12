  • home icon
  Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets injury report: Latest on Ed Oliver, James Cook, Sauce Gardner, and more for Week 2

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets injury report: Latest on Ed Oliver, James Cook, Sauce Gardner, and more for Week 2

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 12, 2025 14:09 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets injury report: Latest on Ed Oliver, James Cook, Sauce Gardner, and more for Week 2

The New York Jets put up a strong fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener last week, but they eventually lost 34–32. Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields made their debuts for the franchise.

The journey is not about to get any easier for New York after its tough loss in Week 1. The team will face an AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills, this weekend.

Last week, the Bills recorded a 41-40 come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens. They will now look to go 2-0 up on the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York Jets injury report for Week 2

The biggest injury worry for the Jets heading into Week 2 is that of star cornerback Sauce Gardner (groin), who appeared on the injury report on Thursday as a limited practice participant.

Since there was no sign that Gardner was hurt during last week's game against the Steelers, the groin injury most likely occurred during Wednesday's practice or early on Thursday.

It's still uncertain how severe Gardner's injury is, but if he is unable to play against the Bills, cornerback Brandon Stephens is expected to step. This could also open the door for Qwan'tez Stiggers or rookie Azareye'h Thomas to start for the first time this season.

Running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring), defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness), and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring) also didn't practice on Thursday. It was the second consecutive day Nwangwu and Tufele missed practice, but Reynolds' DNP classification came as a surprise since he participated on Wednesday.

After missing Wednesday's practice because of an ankle issue, rookie tight end Mason Taylor joined CB Michael Carter II (shoulder) as a limited participant on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 2

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was listed on the injury report on Thursday after missing practice due to an ankle issue. There was no sign of any injury during the game against the Ravens. He was seen wearing a walking boot, indicating that the injury likely occurred during practice on Wednesday.

Oliver was the only player who did not join the team at all in the walkthrough they held on Thursday and this doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Week 2.

In more positive news for the team, cornerback Taron Johnson, who missed practice on Wednesday because of a quad injury, made a limited comeback on Thursday. If he can raise his practice volume on Friday, he will be cleared to play on Sunday.

Tight end Dawson Knox (hip), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand), cornerback Tre’Davious White (groin), defensive end Greg Rousseau (knee) and defensive back Jordan Hancock (shoulder) were also listed as limited practice participants on Thursday.

Running back James Cook (hamstring) and cornerback Brandon Codrington (knee) started the week with limited practice participation, but they both participated fully on Thursday. Wide receiver Keon Coleman and cornerback Christian Benford, both dealing with groin issues, were also full participants on Thursday.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
