Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:00 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The New York Jets lost 34–32 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener last Thursday despite a valiant effort. It was also the regular-season debut for quarterback Justin Fields, and he had a strong performance, recording 16 completions for 218 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 rushes for 48 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

New York's journey is not going to get any less difficult after their Week 1 setback, as they are scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills next.

The Bills will look to go 2-0 on the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in a comeback win last week.

Here, we'll look at the projected starting lineups for the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Bills and the Jets.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup for Week 1

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Bills are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jets:

PositionStarter
QBJosh Allen
RBJames Cook
WRKeon Coleman
WRKhalil Shakir
WRJoshua Palmer
TEDalton Kincaid
FBReggie Gilliam
LTDion Dawkins
LGDavid Edwards
CConnor McGovern
RGO'Cyrus Torrence
RTSpencer Brown
Below is how the Bills are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jets:

PositionStarter
LDEGreg Rousseau
LDTT.J. Sanders
RDTJoey Bosa
RDEJoey Bosa
WLBMatt Milano
MLBTerrel Bernard
SLBDorian Williams
LCBTre’Davious White
SSTaylor Rapp
FSCole Bishop
RCBChristian Benford
NBTaron Johnson
Below is how the Bills' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jets:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Prater
PCameron Johnston
HCameron Johnston
PRBrandon Codrington
KRBrandon Codrington
LSReid Ferguson
New York Jets projected starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025

Below is how the New York Jets are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Buffalo Bills:

PositionStarter
QBJustin Fields
RBBreece Hall
WRGarrett Wilson
WRAllen Lazard
WRTyler Johnson
TEMason Taylor
FBAndrew Beck
LTOlu Fashanu
LGJohn Simpson
CJosh Myers
RGJoe Tippmann
RTArmand Membou
Below is how the Jets are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Bills:

PositionStarter
LDEWill McDonald IV
LDTHarrison Phillips
RDTQuinnen Williams
RDEJermaine Johnson
WLBMarcelino McCrary-Ball
MLBJamien Sherwood
SLBQuincy Williams
LCBSauce Gardner
SSTony Adams
FSAndre Cisco
RCBBrandon Stephens
NBMichael Carter II
Below is how the Jets' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Bills:

PositionStarter
PKNick Folk
PAustin McNamara
HAustin McNamara
PRIsaiah Davis
KRArian Smith
LSThomas Hennessy
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets depth chart

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Below is a look at the Bills’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJosh AllenMitchell Trubisky--
RBJames CookRay DavisTy Johnson-
WRKeon ColemanElijah Moore--
WRKhalil ShakirTyrell Shivers--
WRJoshua PalmerCurtis Samuel--
TEDalton KincaidDawson KnoxJackson Hawes-
FBReggie Gilliam---
LTDion DawkinsRyan Van Demark--
LGDavid EdwardsAlec Anderson--
CConnor McGovernSedrick Van Pran-Granger--
RGO'Cyrus Torrence- --
RTSpencer BrownChase LundtTylan Grable (IR)-
Below is a look at the Bills’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEGreg RousseauAJ EpenesaJavon SolomonMichael Hoecht (suspended)
LDTEd Oliver (out)Larry Ogunjobi (suspended)DeWayne Carter (IR)-
RDTDaQuan JonesT.J. SandersDeone Walker-
RDEJoey BosaLandon Jackson--
WLBMatt MilanoShaq Thompson--
MLBTerrel BernardJoe Andreessen--
SLBDorian Williams---
LCBTre’Davious WhiteJa'Marcus IngramMaxwell Hairston (IR)-
SSTaylor RappCam Lewis--
FSCole BishopDamar HamlinSam Franklin Jr.Wande Owens (IR)
RCBChristian BenfordDorian Strong--
NBTaron JohnsonJordan HancockBrandon Codrington
Below is a look at the Bills’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKMatt PraterTyler Bass
PCameron Johnston--
HCameron Johnston--
PRBrandon CodringtonKhalil Shakir-
KRBrandon CodringtonTy Johnson-
LSReid Ferguson- -
New York Jets depth chart

Below is a look at the Jets’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin FieldsTyrod Taylor--
RBBreece HallBraelon AllenIsaiah DavisKene Nwangwu (out)
WRGarrett WilsonArian SmithIrvin Charles (out)-
WRJosh ReynoldsAllen Lazard--
WRTyler JohnsonIsaiah Williams--
TEMason TaylorJeremy RuckertStone SmarttJelani Woods
FBAndrew Beck---
LTOlu FashanuMax MitchellEsa Pole-
LGJohn Simpson---
CJosh MyersGus Hartwig (IR)--
RTArmand MembouChukwuma Okorafor--
RGJoe TippmannXavier NewmanAlijah Vera-Tucker (IR)-
Below is a look at the Jets’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill McDonald IVTyler Baron--
LDTHarrison PhillipsJowon BriggsByron Cowart (IR)-
RDTQuinnen WilliamsJay Tufele (out)Leonard Taylor III-
RDEJermaine JohnsonMichael ClemonsBraiden McGregor-
WLBMarcelino McCrary-BallCam Jones--
MLBJamien SherwoodKiko MauigoaJa'Markis Weston (IR)-
SLBQuincy Williams---
LCBSauce GardnerQwan'tez StiggersAzareye'h ThomasKris Boyd (IR)
SSTony AdamsIsaiah Oliver--
FSAndre CiscoMalachi Moore--
RCBBrandon StephensTony Adams--
NBMichael Carter II- --
Below is a look at the Jets’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKNick Folk
--
PAustin McNamara--
HAustin McNamara--
PRIsaiah DavisIsaiah Williams-
KRKene Nwangwu (out)Arian SmithIsaiah Williams
LSThomas Hennessy- -
How to watch the Bills vs. Jets Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Bills are looking to improve to 2-0 on the season when they play the Jets in East Rutherford on Sunday.

CBS's top broadcast team, which includes play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, will call the Bills vs. Jets game, set for Sunday at 1:00 PM.

The game is also available for fans to stream on NFL+ and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (color analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
