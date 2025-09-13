Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season
The New York Jets lost 34–32 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener last Thursday despite a valiant effort. It was also the regular-season debut for quarterback Justin Fields, and he had a strong performance, recording 16 completions for 218 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 rushes for 48 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
New York's journey is not going to get any less difficult after their Week 1 setback, as they are scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills next.
The Bills will look to go 2-0 on the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in a comeback win last week.
Here, we'll look at the projected starting lineups for the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Bills and the Jets.
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup for Week 1
Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup
Below is how the Bills are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jets:
Position
Starter
QB
Josh Allen
RB
James Cook
WR
Keon Coleman
WR
Khalil Shakir
WR
Joshua Palmer
TE
Dalton Kincaid
FB
Reggie Gilliam
LT
Dion Dawkins
LG
David Edwards
C
Connor McGovern
RG
O'Cyrus Torrence
RT
Spencer Brown
Below is how the Bills are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jets:
Position
Starter
LDE
Greg Rousseau
LDT
T.J. Sanders
RDT
Joey Bosa
RDE
Joey Bosa
WLB
Matt Milano
MLB
Terrel Bernard
SLB
Dorian Williams
LCB
Tre’Davious White
SS
Taylor Rapp
FS
Cole Bishop
RCB
Christian Benford
NB
Taron Johnson
Below is how the Bills' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jets:
Position
Starter
PK
Matt Prater
P
Cameron Johnston
H
Cameron Johnston
PR
Brandon Codrington
KR
Brandon Codrington
LS
Reid Ferguson
New York Jets projected starting lineup
Below is how the New York Jets are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Buffalo Bills:
Position
Starter
QB
Justin Fields
RB
Breece Hall
WR
Garrett Wilson
WR
Allen Lazard
WR
Tyler Johnson
TE
Mason Taylor
FB
Andrew Beck
LT
Olu Fashanu
LG
John Simpson
C
Josh Myers
RG
Joe Tippmann
RT
Armand Membou
Below is how the Jets are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Bills:
Position
Starter
LDE
Will McDonald IV
LDT
Harrison Phillips
RDT
Quinnen Williams
RDE
Jermaine Johnson
WLB
Marcelino McCrary-Ball
MLB
Jamien Sherwood
SLB
Quincy Williams
LCB
Sauce Gardner
SS
Tony Adams
FS
Andre Cisco
RCB
Brandon Stephens
NB
Michael Carter II
Below is how the Jets' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Bills:
Position
Starter
PK
Nick Folk
P
Austin McNamara
H
Austin McNamara
PR
Isaiah Davis
KR
Arian Smith
LS
Thomas Hennessy
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets depth chart
Buffalo Bills depth chart
Below is a look at the Bills’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Josh Allen
Mitchell Trubisky
-
-
RB
James Cook
Ray Davis
Ty Johnson
-
WR
Keon Coleman
Elijah Moore
-
-
WR
Khalil Shakir
Tyrell Shivers
-
-
WR
Joshua Palmer
Curtis Samuel
-
-
TE
Dalton Kincaid
Dawson Knox
Jackson Hawes
-
FB
Reggie Gilliam
-
-
-
LT
Dion Dawkins
Ryan Van Demark
-
-
LG
David Edwards
Alec Anderson
-
-
C
Connor McGovern
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
-
-
RG
O'Cyrus Torrence
-
-
-
RT
Spencer Brown
Chase Lundt
Tylan Grable (IR)
-
Below is a look at the Bills’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Greg Rousseau
AJ Epenesa
Javon Solomon
Michael Hoecht (suspended)
LDT
Ed Oliver (out)
Larry Ogunjobi (suspended)
DeWayne Carter (IR)
-
RDT
DaQuan Jones
T.J. Sanders
Deone Walker
-
RDE
Joey Bosa
Landon Jackson
-
-
WLB
Matt Milano
Shaq Thompson
-
-
MLB
Terrel Bernard
Joe Andreessen
-
-
SLB
Dorian Williams
-
-
-
LCB
Tre’Davious White
Ja'Marcus Ingram
Maxwell Hairston (IR)
-
SS
Taylor Rapp
Cam Lewis
-
-
FS
Cole Bishop
Damar Hamlin
Sam Franklin Jr.
Wande Owens (IR)
RCB
Christian Benford
Dorian Strong
-
-
NB
Taron Johnson
Jordan Hancock
Brandon Codrington
Below is a look at the Bills’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Matt Prater
Tyler Bass
P
Cameron Johnston
-
-
H
Cameron Johnston
-
-
PR
Brandon Codrington
Khalil Shakir
-
KR
Brandon Codrington
Ty Johnson
-
LS
Reid Ferguson
-
-
New York Jets depth chart
Below is a look at the Jets’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Justin Fields
Tyrod Taylor
-
-
RB
Breece Hall
Braelon Allen
Isaiah Davis
Kene Nwangwu (out)
WR
Garrett Wilson
Arian Smith
Irvin Charles (out)
-
WR
Josh Reynolds
Allen Lazard
-
-
WR
Tyler Johnson
Isaiah Williams
-
-
TE
Mason Taylor
Jeremy Ruckert
Stone Smartt
Jelani Woods
FB
Andrew Beck
-
-
-
LT
Olu Fashanu
Max Mitchell
Esa Pole
-
LG
John Simpson
-
-
-
C
Josh Myers
Gus Hartwig (IR)
-
-
RT
Armand Membou
Chukwuma Okorafor
-
-
RG
Joe Tippmann
Xavier Newman
Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR)
-
Below is a look at the Jets’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Will McDonald IV
Tyler Baron
-
-
LDT
Harrison Phillips
Jowon Briggs
Byron Cowart (IR)
-
RDT
Quinnen Williams
Jay Tufele (out)
Leonard Taylor III
-
RDE
Jermaine Johnson
Michael Clemons
Braiden McGregor
-
WLB
Marcelino McCrary-Ball
Cam Jones
-
-
MLB
Jamien Sherwood
Kiko Mauigoa
Ja'Markis Weston (IR)
-
SLB
Quincy Williams
-
-
-
LCB
Sauce Gardner
Qwan'tez Stiggers
Azareye'h Thomas
Kris Boyd (IR)
SS
Tony Adams
Isaiah Oliver
-
-
FS
Andre Cisco
Malachi Moore
-
-
RCB
Brandon Stephens
Tony Adams
-
-
NB
Michael Carter II
-
-
-
Below is a look at the Jets’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Nick Folk
-
-
P
Austin McNamara
-
-
H
Austin McNamara
-
-
PR
Isaiah Davis
Isaiah Williams
-
KR
Kene Nwangwu (out)
Arian Smith
Isaiah Williams
LS
Thomas Hennessy
-
-
How to watch the Bills vs. Jets Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Bills are looking to improve to 2-0 on the season when they play the Jets in East Rutherford on Sunday.
CBS's top broadcast team, which includes play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, will call the Bills vs. Jets game, set for Sunday at 1:00 PM.
The game is also available for fans to stream on NFL+ and FuboTV.
Game info:
Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (color analyst)
Live Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+
About the author
Habib Timileyin
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.