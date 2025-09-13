Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The New York Jets lost 34–32 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener last Thursday despite a valiant effort. It was also the regular-season debut for quarterback Justin Fields, and he had a strong performance, recording 16 completions for 218 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 rushes for 48 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

New York's journey is not going to get any less difficult after their Week 1 setback, as they are scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills next.

The Bills will look to go 2-0 on the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in a comeback win last week.

Here, we'll look at the projected starting lineups for the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Bills and the Jets.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup for Week 1

Buffalo Bills projected starting lineup

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Bills are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jets:

Position Starter QB Josh Allen RB James Cook WR Keon Coleman WR Khalil Shakir WR Joshua Palmer TE Dalton Kincaid FB Reggie Gilliam LT Dion Dawkins LG David Edwards C Connor McGovern RG O'Cyrus Torrence RT Spencer Brown

Below is how the Bills are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jets:

Position Starter LDE Greg Rousseau LDT T.J. Sanders RDT Joey Bosa RDE Joey Bosa WLB Matt Milano MLB Terrel Bernard SLB Dorian Williams LCB Tre’Davious White SS Taylor Rapp FS Cole Bishop RCB Christian Benford NB Taron Johnson

Below is how the Bills' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jets:

Position Starter PK Matt Prater P Cameron Johnston H Cameron Johnston PR Brandon Codrington KR Brandon Codrington LS Reid Ferguson

New York Jets projected starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Below is how the New York Jets are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Buffalo Bills:

Position Starter QB Justin Fields RB Breece Hall WR Garrett Wilson WR Allen Lazard WR Tyler Johnson TE Mason Taylor FB Andrew Beck LT Olu Fashanu LG John Simpson C Josh Myers RG Joe Tippmann RT Armand Membou

Below is how the Jets are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Bills:

Position Starter LDE Will McDonald IV LDT Harrison Phillips RDT Quinnen Williams RDE Jermaine Johnson WLB Marcelino McCrary-Ball MLB Jamien Sherwood SLB Quincy Williams LCB Sauce Gardner SS Tony Adams FS Andre Cisco RCB Brandon Stephens NB Michael Carter II

Below is how the Jets' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Bills:

Position Starter PK Nick Folk P Austin McNamara H Austin McNamara PR Isaiah Davis KR Arian Smith LS Thomas Hennessy

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets depth chart

Buffalo Bills depth chart

Below is a look at the Bills’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Josh Allen Mitchell Trubisky - - RB James Cook Ray Davis Ty Johnson - WR Keon Coleman Elijah Moore - - WR Khalil Shakir Tyrell Shivers - - WR Joshua Palmer Curtis Samuel - - TE Dalton Kincaid Dawson Knox Jackson Hawes - FB Reggie Gilliam - - - LT Dion Dawkins Ryan Van Demark - - LG David Edwards Alec Anderson - - C Connor McGovern Sedrick Van Pran-Granger - - RG O'Cyrus Torrence - - - RT Spencer Brown Chase Lundt Tylan Grable (IR) -

Below is a look at the Bills’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Greg Rousseau AJ Epenesa Javon Solomon Michael Hoecht (suspended) LDT Ed Oliver (out) Larry Ogunjobi (suspended) DeWayne Carter (IR) - RDT DaQuan Jones T.J. Sanders Deone Walker - RDE Joey Bosa Landon Jackson - - WLB Matt Milano Shaq Thompson - - MLB Terrel Bernard Joe Andreessen - - SLB Dorian Williams - - - LCB Tre’Davious White Ja'Marcus Ingram Maxwell Hairston (IR) - SS Taylor Rapp Cam Lewis - - FS Cole Bishop Damar Hamlin Sam Franklin Jr. Wande Owens (IR) RCB Christian Benford Dorian Strong - - NB Taron Johnson Jordan Hancock Brandon Codrington

Below is a look at the Bills’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Matt Prater Tyler Bass P Cameron Johnston - - H Cameron Johnston - - PR Brandon Codrington Khalil Shakir - KR Brandon Codrington Ty Johnson - LS Reid Ferguson - -

New York Jets depth chart

Below is a look at the Jets’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Fields Tyrod Taylor - - RB Breece Hall Braelon Allen Isaiah Davis Kene Nwangwu (out) WR Garrett Wilson Arian Smith Irvin Charles (out) - WR Josh Reynolds Allen Lazard - - WR Tyler Johnson Isaiah Williams - - TE Mason Taylor Jeremy Ruckert Stone Smartt Jelani Woods FB Andrew Beck - - - LT Olu Fashanu Max Mitchell Esa Pole - LG John Simpson - - - C Josh Myers Gus Hartwig (IR) - - RT Armand Membou Chukwuma Okorafor - - RG Joe Tippmann Xavier Newman Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR) -

Below is a look at the Jets’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will McDonald IV Tyler Baron - - LDT Harrison Phillips Jowon Briggs Byron Cowart (IR) - RDT Quinnen Williams Jay Tufele (out) Leonard Taylor III - RDE Jermaine Johnson Michael Clemons Braiden McGregor - WLB Marcelino McCrary-Ball Cam Jones - - MLB Jamien Sherwood Kiko Mauigoa Ja'Markis Weston (IR) - SLB Quincy Williams - - - LCB Sauce Gardner Qwan'tez Stiggers Azareye'h Thomas Kris Boyd (IR) SS Tony Adams Isaiah Oliver - - FS Andre Cisco Malachi Moore - - RCB Brandon Stephens Tony Adams - - NB Michael Carter II - - -

Below is a look at the Jets’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Nick Folk

- - P Austin McNamara - - H Austin McNamara - - PR Isaiah Davis Isaiah Williams - KR Kene Nwangwu (out) Arian Smith Isaiah Williams LS Thomas Hennessy - -

How to watch the Bills vs. Jets Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Bills are looking to improve to 2-0 on the season when they play the Jets in East Rutherford on Sunday.

CBS's top broadcast team, which includes play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz, color analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, will call the Bills vs. Jets game, set for Sunday at 1:00 PM.

The game is also available for fans to stream on NFL+ and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (color analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+

