C. J. Mosley landing spots: 5 teams that should go after 5x Pro Bowl LB ft. Dallas Cowboys

Veteran linebacker C. J. Mosley was released by the New York Jets on Wednesday. After signing a five-year deal with the franchise back in 2019, he had a poor start to his stint there, before emerging as a team captain and a locker room leader.

Mosley's release means that the Jets have $16.4 million in dead cap for this season, but the franchise has accelerated all the money from the next years. Due to injury, he played in just four games in 2024.

We've listed five teams who could be after the five-time Pro Bowler's services to upgrade the linebacker room.

5 teams that should sign linebacker C. J. Mosley

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' middle linebacker position was a huge problem in 2024. The team signed Eric Kendricks as a stopgap, but it never worked out, and Kendricks is far from his best.

Mosley would represent a huge upgrade in the position, with veteran leadership to help the defense and great football IQ.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

Oren Burks left the team after Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles are already set with their inside linebackers, but Nakobe Dean is expected to miss the first weeks of the 2025 season with an injury.

Philadelphia extended Zack Baun's contract, but one more signing to improve depth would be a great step to keep the defense at the same level as the past season. Mosley could add some veteran leadership - the Eagles lost plenty of key defensive pieces in free agency.

#3 - Green Bay Packers

Edgerrin Cooper had an excellent rookie year. However, the same can't be said about Quay Walker. The former first-round pick has struggled, especially against defending the run, and there have been plenty of calls from Packers fans for him to be replaced.

Mosley would fit perfectly into the middle of the defense, upgrading over Walker and adding veteran leadership to help with Cooper's development.

#4 - Las Vegas Raiders

An underrated loss for the Raiders has been Robert Spillane, who left as a free agent and moved to the New England Patriots. As such, inside linebacker became a need for the franchise, which had Spillane as a starter for the past two seasons.

Pete Carroll has been clear about building a culture in Las Vegas, and what better way to do it than with veteran leadership? The linebacker would fill a need and also fit into what the Raiders are currently trying to build.

#5 - Baltimore Ravens

Teams contending for a championship need to improve their depth. The Ravens don't need linebackers with Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson as starters, but if something happens, a veteran ready to step in and play is always welcome.

Mosley was a first-round pick by Baltimore in the 2014 NFL Draft. This could be a great place to return and finish his career.

