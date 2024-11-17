Caleb Williams stats today: Bears QB's passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Packers

Caleb Williams has been in the headlines since the Chicago Bears drafted him with the top pick this year. However, the quarterback came under scrutiny before the Bears' Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers since he went three games in a row without throwing a touchdown.

With Williams in the spotlight, fans wanted to know how he fared against the Packers at Solider Field on Sunday.

Caleb Williams' stats vs. Packers in Week 11

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL:Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams completed 23 of 31 passes for 231 yards but once again finished the game with no passing touchdowns. He didn't throw any interceptions against the Packers, either. The Bears quarterback also rushed for 90 yards on seven carries.

Trending

The Packers narrowly won the game 20-19, as the Bears slumped to their sixth defeat of the season.

While there was talk around the Bears' offensive line during the week, they did relatively well against Green Bay. However, Williams was still sacked three times.

A look at Williams' stats vs. the Packers:

Pass attempts: 31

Pass completions: 23

Passing yards: 231

Passing touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Passer rating: 95.0

Rushing yards: 70

Carries: 9

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Williams has now gone four games without a passing touchdown. This has been hurting the Bears, who are winless in their past four matches.

Although Williams has shown flashes of brilliance, both in his passing and running attributes, he needs to make it count in the endzone for Chicago to quell its losing streak.

In 10 games this season, Williams has now completed 201 of 325 passes for 2,016 yards and thrown nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed for 306 yards on 40 carries but has yet to score a touchdown on the ground.

The Bears are slowly slipping away from the possibility of making the playoffs this season. Despite being a rookie, Williams needs to do better if Chicago has plans to push for the postseason in the second half of this regular season.

The Bears will welcome the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.