Calvin Ridley or Chris Olave: Who should I start in Week 14 Fantasy Football?

Calvin Ridley and Chris Olave have had interesting 2023 seasons and have been putting in some decent performances in fantasy football of late. With Week 14 upon us, the need for wins in fantasy football has never been greater as this is the penultimate game before the playoffs.

While both these receivers could deliver decisive performances, they could also consign you to defeat. With both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints expected to be starting backup QBs in Week 14, there is an air of uncertainty around their receivers.

Let's take a look at these two receivers' fantasy outlooks, starting with Ridley:

Is Calvin Ridley a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Calvin Ridley has been a frustrating watch for fantasy football owners this season. While he is clearly capable of big displays, those performances have been inextricably tied to the health of fellow WR Zay Jones.

All of Ridley's big days have come when Jones is healthy, which has not been often enough this season for fantasy owners. The outlier for this phenomenon was in Week 13, where Ridley put up only 5.30 points in HPPR leagues, which was a big disappointment.

This was caused by a fumbled snap which otherwise would almost certainly have gone for a long TD and instead was an underthrown drop. There was also a 30-plus-yard catch pulled back for a holding flag. Factor in Ridley being stopped on the one-yard line on a running play and he was pretty unlucky on the day.

On the season, Calvin Ridley has 51 receptions for 689 yards, 5 TDs and a 2-pt conversion, good for 129.90 points in HPPR leagues.

With Zay Jones set to play in Week 14, this could be good news for Ridley. Making it even more intriguing, fellow WR Christian Kirk is set for a spell on the sidelines, which could result in Ridley getting more targets.

Countering that possible gain is Trevor Lawrence being questionable and expected to miss the game with an ankle injury. If he plays he will be banged up and Ridley suffered heavily in fantasy football during Lawrence's last stint playing through the pain.

If Lawrence does miss the game, as he is expected to, C.J. Beathard will start and that will come with a new set of questions. Against a top defense in the Cleveland Browns, starting Ridley is a gamble but with it being Week 14, it might be worth rolling the dice.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Calvin Ridley to record 10.10 points (HPPR), which means he is a good pick. While Ridley needs to get into the endzone to have a big day, his list of rivals for receiving TDs has declined with the loss of Christian Kirk.

Is Chris Olave a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Chris Olave has been on good form of late in a puzzling New Orleans Saints offense. While Olave is getting a good volume of targets, he takes something of a back seat in the red zone. TE Taysom Hill and RB Alvin Kamara have been more or less running the red zone in the last few weeks, with mixed results.

Hitting between 13.6-18.4 points in all of his last four games (HPPR), Olave is emerging as an important player in fantasy. While he needs TDs to go big, Olave is beating his projections in HPPR leagues.

On the season, Chris Olave has recorded 68 receptions for 890 yards and 3 TDs, good for 141.00 points in HPPR leagues.

While the Saints are without QB Derek Carr in Week 14, a matchup against the 1-11 Carolina Panthers is too good to miss. Jameis Winston is a very capable backup QB and with no Michael Thomas (IR) and Rashid Shaheed questionable, Olave should be targeted frequently.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool predicts Chris Olave will record 11.10 points (HPPR) in Week 14, which means he is a good pick.

Calvin Ridley vs. Chris Olave: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

If you have the luxury of choosing between the two, Chris Olave looks set for the better game. With quite a lot of doubts hanging over the Jaguars entering Week 14, Calvin Ridley comes with significantly more risk.

While both are good picks this week, there is a very real chance both could boom or bust.

Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

The below breakdown gives an idea of what to expect in Week 14:

The good news for both is a solid chance of scoring a touchdown. Olave looks set for more yards, while Ridley should see slightly more targets and receptions.

On the back of this, start either in a WR2 or flex situation and hope the backup QBs can put on a show in Week 14.