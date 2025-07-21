Calvin Ridley fantasy outlook: Should you draft Titans WR in 2025 after Will Levis' season-ending injury?

Calvin Ridley has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his NFL career so far. In each of his five seasons that he has played in more than five games, he has finished among the top 30 wide receivers overall. He has also exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two years since serving a season-long suspension in 2022 for gambling.

In his first season with the Tennessee Titans last year, he finished as the overall WR27, despite scoring only five total touchdowns. His second season presents a new opportunity for him with the Titans selecting rookie quarterback Cam Ward with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This situation has been recently accelerated by Will Levis' injury update.

Levis injured his shoulder during last season, but decided not to have immediate surgery. He instead opted for a recovery process during the offseason, but it reportedly failed to fully heal the injury. He will now have season-ending surgery, which suggests that Ward will likely be the Titans' starting quarterback to open the 2025 season.

This could potentially proivide a boost to Calvin Ridley's fantasy outlook this year when considering Ward's playing style. His final college football season with the Miami Hurricanes last year was defined by his ability to drive the ball downfield, resulting in 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. This could be good news for Ridley, who excels as a vertical threat.

Ridley averaged 16 yards per reception last season, despite playing at a disadvantage with relatively poor quarterback play. Ward will carry risks, as all rookies do, but if he lives up to his massive potential, Ridley could surely benefit most from it. This makes him an intriguing target in fantasy football this year with significant upside due to the seemingly ideal pairing of their playing styles.

When to target Calvin Ridley in 2025 fantasy football drafts

Calvin Ridley currently ranks as the 65th overall player and WR30 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a WR3 on most fantasy rosters this year with the upside to perform as a WR2 or better. Some of this will depend upon how Cam Ward performs during his rookie season, which also makes Ridley a bit risky as well.

In a standard 12-team fanatsy football league, Ridley makes sense as a potential target in fifth or sixth round of the draft this year. His current ranking falls between George Pickens and Jaylen Waddle, but they are WR2's for their current teams, while Ridley is expected to serve as the WR1 for the Tennessee Titans. This alonbe gives him more upside, and considering the addition of Ward, he is a solid mid-round gamble in fantasy drafts for the 2025 season.

