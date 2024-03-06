Calvin Ridley landing spots: 5 NFL teams that should target Jaguars WR in free agency ft. Patriots

After some dominoes have fallen, Calvin Ridley suddenly became the top free-agent wide receiver. Mike Evans signed a two-year extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Michael Pittman Jr. received the franchise tag from the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s not a knack on Ridley to become the best option available. Instead, he had solid numbers in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After being suspended for the 2022 NFL season due to gambling, Ridley had 1,016 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

However, the Jaguars didn’t extend Ridley’s contract, which they inherited from the Atlanta Falcons. Likewise, Jacksonville assigned the franchise tag to linebacker Josh Allen. Therefore, Ridley can negotiate a new contract with any NFL team once the legal tampering period starts on March 11.

5 teams that must go after free agent Calvin Ridley

Spotrac estimates Ridley’s market value at four years, $70.3 million, translating to a $17.5 million annual average. However, he could command a $20 million average after Evans signed a two-year, $52 million extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even at that rate, the team that will sign Ridley is getting a proven wide receiver talent at a bargain. While all NFL teams would want that scenario to keep their cap hit low, these five teams make the most sense for Calvin Ridley’s next destination.

#1 – Tennessee Titans

The Titans may have found a franchise quarterback in Will Levis. However, they need more targets in the passing game for him. Pairing Calvin Ridley with DeAndre Hopkins gives the Titans a potent receiving core.

Given their $75.8 million cap space, they won’t have problems doing so. Likewise, after letting Derrick Henry sign elsewhere, the team is shifting its offensive philosophy to a more pass-centric attack.

#2 – Arizona Cardinals

Imagine the Cardinals getting Calvin Ridley and drafting another wide receiver (possibly Marvin Harrison Jr.) with the fourth overall pick in 2024. That’s a dynamic pass-catching trio playing with Kyler Murray and enough firepower to compete against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and the San Francisco 49ers within the division.

#3 – Baltimore Ravens

There’s no merit in bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back after a sub-par 2023 season. Likewise, Baltimore might lose Devin Duvernay in free agency. If they both play elsewhere, the Ravens will have Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as their top wide receiver options. Based on last year’s numbers, Calvin Ridley can be an upgrade from Beckham Jr. and help sustain the bite in the Ravens’ passing attack.

#4 – Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl with Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice as their only reliable pass-catchers. They need another wideout to boost their offense, and Calvin Ridley could be their guy. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling released, the Chiefs must rebuild their receiving corps. They will look scary with Ridley and a rookie wide receiver with the final pick in round one.

#5 – New England Patriots

The Patriots need a revamp in offense after finishing last in points per game. They might clean house and not bring back wide receivers Jalen Reagor, Tre Nixon, and Kendrick Bourne. New England might not get tight end Hunter Henry back after reports revealed that the two sides are far apart in contract negotiations.

Getting Calvin Ridley will be a fantastic addition during the Patriots’ new era. It gives their starting quarterback a legitimate top target, and after him, the Patriots have a ton of cap space to bankroll their rebuild.