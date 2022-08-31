Calvin Ridley and Mariah Carey victims of series of celebrity home invasions across Atlanta by 26-man gang

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was one of many celebrities whose homes were broken into in the Atlanta-Metro area by an alleged gang. The burglaries and home invasions have been taking place since 2018 according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

The gang targeted homes that were well-known on social media. Ridley's home was recently featured on YouTube under the Sports Mansions channel. Hence the reason why his home was such an easy target.

Cam Marino @MarinoNFL Yikes: #Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is among the targets of recent gang-related home invasions in the ATL area. Yikes: #Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is among the targets of recent gang-related home invasions in the ATL area.

Singer Mariah Carey's home was broken into in late June. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Marlo Hampton's home was broken into on July 1 and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan's home was also broken into. The indictment also states that the social media influencer's home was also burglarized as well as non-celebrity homes. In total, however, there have been 16 different incidents that have taken place, all allegedly at the hands of this group.

26 people in the alleged gang were charged on RICO charges (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act). As well as burglary, home invasion, attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and even more charges that could still be handed down.

How long is Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin RIdley suspended?

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the National Football League last October. He did so due to mental health issues and to clear his head.

In March of this year, the NFL announced that the wide receiver would be suspended through at least the 2022 season, perhaps even longer for gambling. Ridley allegedly placed bets on the Atlanta Falcons in late November, when he wasn't with the team and was currently on the inactive list. He apparently bet $1,500 on the Falcons game but the NFL investigated and decided that no games were manipulated by the supposed betting.

Jack M Silverstein @readjack The NFL suspending Calvin Ridley (a full season, maybe more) for participating in what is now NFL-sanctioned gambling, at a time when OWNERS face accusations of throwing games, raises additional questions about the dangerous, hypocritical, blurry line of gambling in sports today. The NFL suspending Calvin Ridley (a full season, maybe more) for participating in what is now NFL-sanctioned gambling, at a time when OWNERS face accusations of throwing games, raises additional questions about the dangerous, hypocritical, blurry line of gambling in sports today. https://t.co/EEZILyEC7s

Whether the National Football League will extend the wide receiver's suspension beyond the 2022 season remains to be decided.

Before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he played for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he won two National Championships.

Since being in the NFL, he has had 3,342 receiving yards, including a career year of 1,374 receiving yards in 2020 for the Atlanta Falcons. He has 28 career touchdowns and just three fumbles in his career. Some have speculated that when he is reinstated that he may be traded, as he did express those wishes before the suspension.

Edited by James Meyers