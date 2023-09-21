Cam Akers trade grades: Did the Vikings make right decision by getting former Rams RB?

Cam Akers was a solid contributor for the Los Angeles Rams when he was healthy. He had 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season despite starting only five games. That consistency eventually earned him the starting running back position.

While he won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, he played in only one regular season game that year before returning during the playoffs. But after three seasons and change, the team has decided that it’s time to part ways with him.

Cam Akers trade details

The Los Angeles Rams traded running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of late-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Being on the trading block made him inactive for the Rams’ Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While other teams showed interest in Akers, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s relationship with the Rams might have helped them land a much-needed reinforcement. As for the Rams, trading away Akers removes the logjam in their running back depth chart.

Cam Akers contract details

Cam Akers is in the final year of the four-year, $6.17 million contract he signed after being drafted in the 2020 draft. His deal includes a $2.049 signing bonus and $2.9 million guarantees. However, the Rams don’t have a fifth-year option for him because he was selected in the second round.

Akers had team-friendly cap hits of $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $1.6 million in his first three years. In 2023, he is set to earn a $1.29 million base salary in the final year of his rookie scale contract. The Vikings won’t incur any dead money if they were to release Akers.

Cam Akers trade grade for the Los Angeles Rams

Grade: C-

Trading Akers doesn’t move the needle much unless they make a home run hit with the pick they received from the Vikings. After seeing what Kyren Williams has done to start the 2023 season, the Rams felt that shipping Akers wouldn’t hurt them as much.

Cooper Kupp’s absence also allowed Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell to show their potential. After years of not having first-round picks due to the Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff swap, the Rams have reloaded with what they have.

Williams, Nacua, and Atwell give Stafford young but talented players to work with. Williams’ numbers should increase with more carries, while Nacua and Atwell impressively hold the fort until Kupp returns. But while they have discovered assets that can help them, is it enough to overcome their division rivals, especially the 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks?

Finally, late-round pick swaps are the best they can get because they don’t have leverage in trading Akers. While he won a Super Bowl with the squad, he has yet to play an entire regular season. He also had decent stats, but not enough to make him a Pro Bowler.

Cam Akers trade grade for the Minnesota Vikings

Grade: B-

Aside from their questionable defense, the running game has been an Achilles heel for the Minnesota Vikings over their first two games in 2023. The franchise thought Alexander Mattison could take over from Dalvin Cook, but the contrary unfolded.

Adding Akers gives Minnesota a solid running back option who is familiar with O’Connell’s offensive system. O’Connell was the Rams’ offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl LVI victory. That familiarity should make Akers’ adjustment easy.

Likewise, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings passing attack should get more assistance from the backfield after adding Cam Akers. Unlocking another dimension to their offense can make them tougher to stop. They can also use Akers as a pass-catcher, considering he had 27 receptions for 250 yards and a touchdown in three seasons with the Rams.

While Akers has undeniable potential, he’s still a health risk until he can prove otherwise. He played only 13 games in his rookie season and 15 last year. In effect, he made only 15 starts in 30 games. It’s tough to depend on a player who can’t be consistently available.